Blavity.org, A New Racial Equity and Social Impact Organization, Sets Mission to Drive, Support and Amplify Black Economic Achievement and Mobility
Blavity.org is a new racial equity and social impact organization created by the founders of Blavity, Inc., the leading global media company created by and for Black Millennials and Gen-Z. This start-up turned Silicon Valley success story made headlines when it became one of the few Black-owned companies to raise more than $12 million in venture capital. Now the company has set its sights on helping others do the same.