Minorities

Blavity.org, A New Racial Equity and Social Impact Organization, Sets Mission to Drive, Support and Amplify Black Economic Achievement and Mobility

By Business Wire
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blavity.org is a new racial equity and social impact organization created by the founders of Blavity, Inc., the leading global media company created by and for Black Millennials and Gen-Z. This start-up turned Silicon Valley success story made headlines when it became one of the few Black-owned companies to raise more than $12 million in venture capital. Now the company has set its sights on helping others do the same.

