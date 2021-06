SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There seems to be no shortage of shortages as Michiana restaurants try to bounce back from the pandemic. At the Prized Pig in Mishawaka, they temporarily stopped serving brisket this week. “Brisket prices, like I said, have doubled in just a span of about a month, and you know, to pass it on to customers, they obviously probably don’t want to instantly pay double,” Prized Pig owner Jeremy Vohwinkle told 16 News Now.