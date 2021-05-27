How to repair PDF using PDF Fixer Tool for Windows 10

We use PDF format when it comes to sharing documents with others. The biggest advantage of the PDF format is that it displays the graphic content irrespective of the device, software, or the operating system it is viewed on. Just like other formats, even PDF files also can get corrupted. That is when the software PDFFixer comes in hand. PDF Fixer not only helps in recovering normal corrupted PDF format files but also rebuilds the XREF Tables which other PDF repair software does not. Let us learn how to repair a corrupt PDF file using PDF Fixer.