Nintendo Switch Pro may launch ahead of E3, release expected in September

Mario Kart 8 randomly got a new update last night on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch. Mario Kart 8 is an extremely popular game played by millions still. With this context, the update isn't that noteworthy, but it's not all of the context. This is the first update made to the game since the start of 2019. As a result, Nintendo fans are wondering what the heck is going on, and some are now even speculating that this could be bad news for Mario Kart 9. On the surface level, it does -- kind of -- look that way, but the update is so minor that it's probably not worth looking into.