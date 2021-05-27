Nintendo Switch Pro may launch ahead of E3, release expected in September

Wednesday has brought nice discounts on numerous PlayStation games thanks to the launch of the annual Days of Play sale. Many of the best deals from earlier in the week are also still available. GameStop's Memorial Day sale is live and features big discounts on Switch titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Yoshi's Crafted World, and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. PlayStation and Xbox users can save big on some relatively recent releases, including Hitman 3 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Meanwhile, Best Buy has a massive discount on an excellent Alienware gaming laptop as well as deals on multiple monitors and a great Corsair gaming headset. We've rounded up the best gaming, tech, and entertainment deals for Wednesday. Don't forget to check back tomorrow to see what's new for Thursday.