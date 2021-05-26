New fire engines now serving at Bracknell, Ascot and Wokingham Road Fire Stations
A FURTHER four fire engines have been deployed at fire stations in Royal Berkshire, as part of ongoing investment by Royal Berkshire Fire Authority. Bracknell, Ascot and Wokingham Road (in Reading) are the latest fire stations to receive a new Volvo fire engine, as part of a joint procurement process project between Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS), Buckinghamshire & Milton Keynes and Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service.www.readingchronicle.co.uk