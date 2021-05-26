New fire engines now serving at Bracknell, Ascot and Wokingham Road Fire Stations

Stanislaus County, CA – One barn was destroyed, and another was threatened in Monday’s blaze in the Farmington area of Stanislaus County totaling millions in damages. It has been dubbed the “Dunton Fire” and ignited just after noon Monday in the 8500 block of Dunton Road near Milton Road in the Farmington area, as reported here. The facility is part of the J.S. West Milling Company out of Modesto. Stanislaus Consolidated Fire spokesperson Eric DeHart reports that when firefighters arrived at the remote location with no water supply, one of two 22,000 sq. ft. buildings was 50% engulfed in flames, forcing them to prioritize how to fight the fire.