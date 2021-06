A reliable network is key in securing business continuity, but how do you unlock the right combination of technology tools and processes for your organization without undermining security? The world health crisis has led to many organizations launching digital transformation initiatives with the aim of becoming more agile, efficient, and flexible. While the process is different for every organization, there are plenty of shared goals, no matter which industry they operate in. Ensuring security and adoption of a unified communications platform are the two essential features of a successful digital transformation.