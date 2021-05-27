Cancel
Bloomberg: Upgraded Switch model announcement imminent, console launching September/October 2021

By nintenmau5
My Nintendo News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the biggest gaming industry event approaches, Bloomberg is reporting that news of an upgraded Nintendo Switch console is about to drop. The publication is stating, thanks to sources familiar with the matter, Nintendo will be assembling the new model as early as July and the improved console is set to hit shelves between September and October of this year. Interestingly, it’s also mentioned that this new ‘Switch Pro’ is set to supersede the current original model at some point and we can expect the Switch we know and love to be eventually phased out, according to the report.

