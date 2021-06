It wouldn't be Prime Day without some excellent opportunities for savings, and this latest deal on Western Digital's WD Blue 6TB internal hard drive can help you save in more ways than one. Exclusively for Prime Day and while supplies last, this 6TB internal HDD is on sale for just $97 at a discount of nearly $35 off its usual price. This deal marks the lowest price this configuration has ever reached on Amazon, though it's available only through the end of Prime Day or until stock runs out. You'll find other models on sale below.