NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2021 / Lead generation is what a Vice President of Sales worries about the most. Without a steady flow of new prospect leads, sales teams are no closer to closing more deals and sales. Generating new sales leads is a time-consuming process. With many marketing channels to choose from, selecting the right path to know which one will work best is a challenge. Done right, companies can strategically set in motion a flood of new and consistent quality leads to their business for more predictable revenue.