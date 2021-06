For someone, who is passionate about mountain biking, the quality of the mountain bike parts is critical. You have to be very specific when buying online bike parts in Canada so that you don’t end up making the wrong choice. In this case, a wrong choice may also mean that your bike won’t work properly and you may not even get the kind of output you expect to get from it. The bike tires, pedals, grips, brakes, saddle, stems, etc. are some of the most important mountain bike parts that help you get the maximum output from your bike.