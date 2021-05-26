Cancel
Jim Perry announced as Chairman of the Board for Delphos Herald Inc.

wausharaargus.com
 28 days ago

We are pleased to announce that Jim Perry has accepted the position of Chairman of the Board, Delphos Herald Incorporated. Jim has been a board member at Delphos Herald Inc. for over 15-years and formerly lived in Delphos, Ohio. Jim Perry is an analytical and driven professional with a well-...

www.wausharaargus.com
BusinessFox11online.com

Cellcom CEO elected as CCA Chairman of the Board

DE PERE (WLUK) -- Cellcom's CEO is stepping into a new role. Mark Naze was recently unanimously elected as the Competitive Carriers Association’s (CCA) chairman of the board. Naze has served on the board since 2018 and is currently co-chair of CCA’s carrier-only Business Innovation Group (BIG). In this leadership...
Businessaithority.com

Michael BROWNELL Joins AcuSurgical SAS As Chairman Of The Board

AcuSurgical, a French startup developing novel robots and procedures for the retina and ophthalmology surgery markets, announces the appointment of Michael BROWNELL as Chairman of the Board. Michael Brownell is a serial entrepreneur in early-stage companies developing new technology, products, and markets. He has served as VP of Product Development...
BusinessTimes Union

Readiness Associates Appoints Employer Markets Insurance Expert Shaun Gagnon to Advisory Board

PORTLAND, Maine (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Readiness Associates (RA), a provider of full-service emergency preparedness and business continuity solutions, today announces Shaun Gagnon has joined the company’s Advisory Board. Mr. Gagnon currently serves as President and Managing Partner of Cambridge Insurance Advisors based in New York City. He is also the Founder and CEO of Cambridge Risk Advisors, headquartered in Westport, Connecticut. Mr. Gagnon has dedicated his professional life to solving the many challenges employers face, including those involving human resources, risk management, compliance, and employee benefit cost containment. He is also involved in reviewing potential investments and partners of Superstition Mountain Family Investments, primarily within technology, blockchain, and real estate verticals.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Addition To Its Board Of Directors

HOUSTON, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) - Get Report, (the 'Company' or 'Dril-Quip') announced today that Darryl K. Willis has been appointed to its Board of Directors upon the recommendation of its Nominating and Governance Committee. Mr. Willis, 52, has served as Corporate Vice President, Energy...
Irvine, CAPosted by
TheStreet

Inari Medical Appoints Outset Medical Executive Rebecca Chambers To Board Of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) ("Inari") a medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, today announced the appointment of Ms. Rebecca Chambers to its board of directors. Ms. Chambers also will serve as a member of the Audit Committee. Ms. Chambers, currently Chief Financial Officer of Outset Medical, Inc., brings more than a decade of healthcare leadership experience. Over the course of her career, Ms. Chambers has led numerous financial functions as well as served in leadership roles in investor relations for publicly traded companies in the healthcare space.
BusinessSFGate

Legion Announces Appointment of Executive Hires

Company continues to build momentum following $50M Series C funding round. Legion the pioneer in AI-powered workforce management, today announced it has appointed Jervis Williams as Chief Financial Officer and Dave Carter as Chief Revenue Officer. Both are new roles within the company, which recently announced its $50M Series C investment round.
Businessscottishlegal.com

Senior appointments at Murgitroyd IP

Murgitroyd IP, the international intellectual property business headquartered in Glasgow, has made two senior appointments to its leadership team. Helen Archibald has been appointed chief operating officer and Joanne Lecky is to be the managing director of the company’s trade mark group. They will both report directly to Murgitroyd’s chief executive officer, Gordon Stark.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Horizon Global Appoints Donna M. Costello To Board Of Directors

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) - Get Report, the world's leading manufacturer of branded towing and trailering equipment, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors appointed Donna M. Costello as a Director, effective June 16, 2021. Ms. Costello was appointed to the Board's Audit Committee. Ms. Costello has extensive experience...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Alloy Group acquires Dec-Tam Corporation

PITTSBURGH (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. The Alloy Group (Alloy), formerly Prism Spectrum Holdings LLC, announced today that it has acquired Dec-Tam Corporation (Dec-Tam), a New England based environmental specialty contracting services company. Founded in 1981, Dec-Tam celebrates 40 years of industry experience specializing in environmental remediation, surface preparation, and facilities services. Dec-Tam’s extensive experience and industry knowledge will enhance Alloy’s comprehensive environmental offerings and will provide additional environmental services expertise to the New England region.
Businessaftermarketnews.com

Uni-Select Names President, COO, Canadian Automotive Group

Uni-Select Inc. has announced the appointment of Emilie Gaudet to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer, Canadian Automotive Group, effective July 1, 2021. In the last few years at Uni-Select, Emilie has held multiple roles such as Chief Financial Officer at FinishMaster and more recently, she took on the position of Vice-President, Corporate Finance and has been acting as interim Chief Financial Officer – Canadian Automotive Group (CAG).
Jackson, MIjtv.tv

Alro Steel Announces the Passing of Vice Chairman Barry Glick

Barry’s uncle Al and father Robert founded Alro Steel in 1948 in Jackson, Michigan. Barry began his career with Alro in 1977 and has served as Vice Chairman for 27 years. Al Glick, CEO and Chairman said, “It is with a heavy heart that I share that Barry, my nephew and Vice Chairman of Alro, passed away yesterday after battling a long-term illness. He means so much to our family and company, and he will be truly missed. Barry exemplifies one of my favorite sayings: It’s amazing what you can accomplish when you don’t care who gets the credit.”
Chester County, PANorristown Times Herald

Weston Solutions names new CEO, chairman of the board

WEST WHITELAND — Weston Solutions Inc., an environmental and infrastructure support services firm based in Chester County, has announced changes in its leadership. Lawrence J. Bove has been named president and chief executive officer effective Jan. 1, 2022. Bove currently serves as Weston’s chief operating officer. Bove will replace Alan...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ASGN Announces Appointment Of Maria R. Hawthorne To Board Of Directors

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) - Get Report, one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors, today announced the appointment of Maria R. Hawthorne to the Company's Board of Directors, effective June 17, 2021 following the Company's annual meeting of stockholders. Upon assumption of the director role, Ms. Hawthorne will serve as a member of ASGN's Audit Committee.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Enbridge Inc. Announces Resignation Of Board Member Gregory J. Goff

CALGARY, AB, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (ENB) - Get Report (Enbridge or the Corporation) announces the resignation of Gregory J. Goff as a director of the Corporation, effective June 21, 2021. Mr. Goff's decision to resign from the Board of Directors was not the result of any disagreement relating to the Corporation's operations, policies or practices. Enbridge would like to thank Mr. Goff for his service and contribution to the Corporation.
BusinessPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

NFP Welcomes Donna Holt and Lee Picher to Complex Risk Solutions Group

NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced. as senior vice presidents. The CRS group provides risk mitigation solutions through management liability coverage, risk engineering, analytics and captives to companies in the forestry, mining, oil and gas, power and utilities, renewable energy, and transportation industries.
Businesspowersportsbusiness.com

RumbleOn COO Peter Levy appointed to Board of Directors

RumbleOn has announced Peter Levy, the Company’s chief operating officer (COO) has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective June 17, 2021. According to the announcement, Levy has a 25-year career in both building and consulting technology companies and is a seasoned sales and marketing leader that has demonstrated his ability to successfully foster relationships with senior executives for I.T. Operations, Finance, Sales and company building opportunities across a broad scope of industries.
Stocksfinancemagnates.com

Nasdaq Re-elects Michael R. Splinter as Chairman of the Board

The US stock exchange operator, Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ), has announced on Wednesday the results from its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders that took place on June 15, re-electing ten directors. According to the press release, the Board of Directors also re-elected Michael R. Splinter as Chairman of the Board. The...
Businessassetservicingtimes.com

Francesco Vanni d’Archirafi becomes chairman of the Euroclear group boards

Francesco Vanni d’Archirafi becomes chairman of the Euroclear group boards. Euroclear has appointed Francesco Vanni d’Archirafi as chairman of the Euroclear group boards, subject to shareholder approval at the company’s general meeting of shareholders on 1 July 2021. d’Archirafi will join the boards of Euroclear Holding and Euroclear SA/NV as...