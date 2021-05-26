Jim Perry announced as Chairman of the Board for Delphos Herald Inc.

Barry’s uncle Al and father Robert founded Alro Steel in 1948 in Jackson, Michigan. Barry began his career with Alro in 1977 and has served as Vice Chairman for 27 years. Al Glick, CEO and Chairman said, “It is with a heavy heart that I share that Barry, my nephew and Vice Chairman of Alro, passed away yesterday after battling a long-term illness. He means so much to our family and company, and he will be truly missed. Barry exemplifies one of my favorite sayings: It’s amazing what you can accomplish when you don’t care who gets the credit.”