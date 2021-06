Your nails can hold the key to all kinds of health issues, with subtle symptoms that can help you spot diabetes, thyroid disease, or low oxygen levels in your blood. But what you may not realize is they can also signal an early red flag of skin cancer, specifically melanoma, the deadliest form. More than one million people in the U.S. are currently living with melanoma, according to board-certified dermatologists with the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). And while you might know to look for irregular moles or strange bumps when it comes to skin cancer, you also need to keep an eye on your fingernails and toenails, as they can show signs of hidden melanomas. Read on to find out how your nails may reveal a skin cancer diagnosis.