Lodge review: Can cast iron improve your cooking?

I met Kyle Seip, a.k.a. @castiron_kyle, through Instagram and have obsessively followed his adventures in collecting and refurbishing old American cast-iron pans for some time now. And when I say old, I mean old: Some of these things were cast more than 100 years ago—and will last at least 100 more if treated correctly. Kyle’s passion for and knowledge of vintage cast iron is unparalleled. He’ll wake up before dawn to make sure he’s first in line at the flea market or the estate sale, hoping to score a worthless-looking pot or skillet just waiting to be revealed for the diamond it is. Being a great lover of cast iron myself, I sat down with the master to pick his brain about how he got into this stuff in the first place, what he looks for when he’s hunting, and how he restores these pieces of history to their former glory.