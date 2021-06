I love cabbage year-round, but summer might just be my favorite cabbage season—a hot grill has the ability to transform it in a way the oven or stovetop never will. The outside gets blistered and charred while the inside steams to crisp-tenderness, every bite perfumed with smoke. I think it’s irresistible with little more than a sprinkling of salt, but this creamy, very lemony tahini sauce takes an already-craveable vegetable into extra-delicious territory. Grab a knife and fork and don’t be surprised when you finish the whole thing by yourself. —Andy Baraghani.