The best sunscreen for daily use

If you use (or are interested in using) a derma roller, that means you're ready to completely overhaul your skin. These at-home devices, which work by stimulating your skin to regenerate itself, are like a lighter version of the in-office tools dermatologists use, and can help even out skin tone, fade unwanted scarring, and brighten your overall complexion. But the derma roller that you choose is only one half of the equation. The other half is finding the best serum to use with your derma roller. Since the derma roller is literally creating micro-tears in your skin, it's imperative that the serum you use before and during your rolling session is in line with the results you're hoping to achieve. So if you're looking for hydration, something like a hyaluronic acid serum would be ideal. If you're looking to brighten your skin or fade hyperpigmentation, a vitamin C serum would be a great choice. Also, make sure you're looking closely at the label for ingredients that might be irritating. Even if your skin isn't hyper-sensitive, these products are deeply penetrating your skin, which means their effects are supercharged.