The best mattress for Murphy beds

As we rang in 2021 earlier this year, one of my New Year's resolutions was to improve my sleeping habits. To say they needed some work was the understatement of the century. From going to bed well into the wee hours of the morning to tossing and turning all night long, I knew I needed to make some changes. What better way to start than by taking a hard look at what I was sleeping on? My biggest complaint when it came to sleeping was temperature regulation. As a hot sleeper, keeping my body at a consistent, comfortable temperature has always been an issue. So when I discovered the magic that is cooling sleep technology earlier this year, it was a life-changing event. While I knew cooling sheets were a thing (you can read more about my favorite bed sheets for hot sleepers here), I didn't think this technology could extend to mattresses as well. So when I heard about Casper's New Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress, a mattress designed specifically with hot-sleepers in mind, I knew I had to test it out.