By now you already know that IKEA is THE one-stop shopping destination for affordable, functional furniture, home decor, and kitchen accessories. And you can easily find yourself spending hours upon hours scrolling through a never-ending list of products online or weaving through the store’s maze of displays. The Scandi-cool store is popular for a reason—and it’s not just because of the famous meatballs! But did you know that IKEA is no slouch in the kids’ department, either? With multipurpose organization items, furniture, toys, decor, and more, it is the place to shop for all things kids.