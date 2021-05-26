Revlon One-Step vs. John Frieda hot air brush

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Sunscreen is a must year-round, but it’s especially important during the summer when outdoor adventures expose us to more UV rays than we’d face indoors. If you’re conscious of the ingredient labels on your skincare products, you may find yourself in search of an all-natural option that keeps your skin protected from the sun. But believe it or not, ‘all natural’ is not an FDA-regulated term, so the reality of what it means can vary from product to product, says Rachel Nazarian, MD, a New York-based dermatologist. In her eyes, ‘natural’—in terms of sunscreen—implies that the product uses mostly physical blockers (read: mineral sunscreens with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide) and contains less additives, she explains.