Here's How You Build Brand Integrity

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Today, we must be visible, and for that, a beautiful CV is simply not enough. The Internet, notably in its social networks, has revolutionized communication modes, including erasing the distance between professional and private life. Some recruiters — if not all at this point — as a first instinct check profiles on social media platforms to find out more about candidates. As a result, personal branding has taken on more importance than ever, and its reach can extent to our daily lives and areas of interest as well as professional updates and company social media posts. The enhancement of this branding is a virtually certain boost to any professional or entrepreneurial journey.