Best cheap gymnastics mats

While tummy time is “essential in the development of the chest, arm, head, and neck muscles,” according to Dr. Jarret Patton, board-certified pediatrician and best-selling author, that doesn’t mean babies always love to do it — after all, it’s pretty hard work! Luckily, the best tummy time mats can help to make the experience much more tolerable by catching your little one’s eye with vibrant colors and offering a variety of sensory experiences to keep your baby engaged. As with all baby products, safety is a top priority, so Dr. Florencia Segura, MD, FAAP, a board-certified pediatrician practicing in Vienna, Virginia, advises that you should look for “a flat mat that has no loose parts or choking hazards,” and remember to always supervise your baby as they use it. Be sure to follow the manufacturer’s suggested age range for the product as well to ensure it’s right for your baby.