Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

The best PS5 external hard drive

By Chris Thomas
Orlando Sentinel
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PlayStation 5 is packed with some of the most advanced hardware ever released, and its next-generation games are optimized to take full advantage of those components. However, many of those titles take up quite a bit of space, so some users opt for an external expansion drive. There are a few caveats to consider, but there are also plenty of high-performing drives that are 100% compatible with the PS5.

www.orlandosentinel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#External Hard Drives#External Storage#Solid State Drives#Usb Drive#Console Games#Digital Content#Space Hardware#Software Developers#Ssd#Usb C#Superspeed Usb#Sata#Ntfs#Ip68#Aaa#Ps5 External Hard Drive#Faq#Kraken#Nba2k#The Call Of Duty Series
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
SONY
News Break
FIFA
News Break
Amazon
Related
ComputersPosted by
PC Gamer

Somehow the world's fastest hard drive can now rival SSD speeds

Seagate has unveiled the fastest hard drive known to man, a 14TB behemoth of spinning platters that can rival some SSDs in the raw transfer speed race. Before you Chia pets get too excited about the possibility of making your crypto fortune off the back of a ludicrously speedy new hard drive, the new Seagate Mach.2 Exos 2X14 (PDF warning, via Tom's Hardware) is only getting close to the sustained transfer speeds of SATA based SSDs, and mainstream ones at that.
Computersgadgetify.com

ADATA HD830 5TB Ruggedized Drop-Proof Hard Drive

Here is a hard drive designed to survive harsh conditions. The ADATA HD830 Ruggedized Hard Drive is IP68 rated. It has a USB 3.1 interface and up to 5TB capacity. This external hard drive is drop tested from 1.22m. It can survive 2m of water for 120 minutes. It also has 3000kg pressure resistance.
Video Gamestimesnewsexpress.com

PS5 & Xbox Series X – What are the Best Accessories for the New Consoles?

When it comes to choosing between the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, there’s honestly not much in it. Both of the new consoles have access to most of the same games, and the specs between the two are also fairly similar. The difference could be noticed, though, in the hardware available for each of them. By browsing the accessories, gamers can choose which device they would prefer to buy. So, for those torn between the two, let’s take a look at some of these differences in accessories.
ComputersFudzilla

Dual-actuator hard drives become available

Seagate's dual-actuator hard drive, the Mach.2, is now "available to select customers." Mach 2 drives have two independently controlled sets of read/write heads and can sequentially transfer up to 524MBps double that of a fast "normal" rust disk and edging into SATA SSD territory. The performance gains extend into random...
Video GamesCNET

PS5 restock update: How to buy a PlayStation 5 at Best Buy, Target and other retailers

There have been three PlayStation 5 restocks in the past week, so more people have been able to finally buy Sony's newest console. PlayStation Direct, GameStop and Walmart had more PS5s, but they sold out fast, like they always do. And in the coming week, PlayStation Direct will hopefully come through with some more inventory and we're still waiting on a big restock from Target.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Best Buy PS5 and Xbox Series X restock is rare for Monday – but it just happened

We rarely see Best Buy restock PS5 and Xbox Series X on a Monday, but according to our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, both consoles were in stock late in the morning today, May 24. Matt sends alerts as soon as US retailers are in stock – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications, and TechRadar exclusively reported that neither the Sony nor the Microsoft console would be in stock Thursday and Friday of last week. It seems as if both were waiting for the new week. And now we know Monday is unpredictable for Best Buy restocks.
Softwaretweaklibrary.com

How To Clone A Hard Drive In Windows 10

Switching from one hard drive to another, especially when it is the drive on which your important documents and operating system is installed, involves risk. Luckily, there’s a way to clone a hard disk and this involves using a third-party tool that helps create a Windows 10 system image. This means without jeopardizing data, we have all our data and important files on another disk.
NFLGamespot

Best Deals Today: Mac Mini, PS5 Charging Station, Persona 5 Strikers, And More

We've reached the end of the week, but the deals haven't stopped. Friday has brought a great deal on the 2020 Mac Mini with Apple's M1 chip at Amazon as well as discounts on a third-party PS5 charging station and great Nintendo Switch storage case. Some of the best deals from earlier in the week are still available, too. Those looking forward to Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin can save on PC preorders at Fanatical. If you need a new pair of headphones, whether that's for gaming or listening to music or podcasts on the go, have excellent options today in the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones ($182) and the Razer Kraken Kitty Headset ($96), both certified refurbished in "like-new" condition. Some great game deals are still available as well--don't miss steep discounts on Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5 Strikers, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, and more. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch owners can grab Hori's Split Pad Pro for a nice price and pick up some Super Mario toys for less while they're at it. Read on for more of today's best gaming, tech, and entertainment deals. Make sure to check back Monday for a new batch of deals.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

One of the best PS5 features is now available on PC

One of the best PS5 features can now be experienced on PC for the very first time if you own Sony’s clever DualSense controller and a copy of Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition. A recent patch for the game enabled support for the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers if you’re playing the game in wired mode, which creates resistance when firing weapons and helps add an extra layer of immersion for players to enjoy.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

PS5 restock sold out at Best Buy — where to expect inventory next

Update: Best Buy is now sold out of PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. Make sure to follow our PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock coverage for the latest updates. There's a huge Best Buy restock happening as we speak. What started out as just an Xbox Series X drop has turned into a PS5 drop as well restock. The retailer has both consoles in stock right now via the links below.
ComputersPost-Bulletin

Thinking about upgrading your computer hard drive? It’s not hard at all

A friend recently asked my advice on updating the hard drive on their computer. They were out of space on their drive and wanted to upgrade to a larger solid-state drive. Traditional hard drives use spinning metal disks to hold your data. The data is read by a reading head that looks like the needle from a record player, but hard drive platters spin thousands of times per minute.
Video GamesPosted by
Creative Bloq

This beautiful PS5 redesign is the best console mod yet

Whatever you think of the PS5's gargantuan, bright white design, there's no denying that it was made to stand out. From coveted black faceplates to a water-cooled design, we've seen all sorts of PlayStation 5 mods – but this is the first that's designed to actually blend into your home. We dare say it even looks rather classy.
Video GamesTom's Guide

PS5’s best feature just hit PCs — but there’s a catch

There are a lot of reasons to love the PS5, but the DualSense controller’s haptic triggers are one of the best. Now PC gamers get to try it for themselves. DualSense has worked on PC for some months, so that’s nothing new. But Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition has just been updated to support the controller’s full set of haptic feedback. And yes, that includes those haptic excellent triggers.