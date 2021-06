Megan Roberts has been named Executive Director for Academic Advisement at East Tennessee State University. A newly created role at ETSU, the director is the university’s principal leader of undergraduate advisement. Her office will work in close partnership with advisors and other student success professionals at ETSU to create and carry out initiatives to promote student success, retention and graduation. This includes fostering the application of national best practices in advising and serving as an advocate for ETSU’s advising professionals across campus.