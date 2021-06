Hong Kong electoral modifications: not more than 30,000 voters will participate in Election Committee race, authorities estimate, down from 246,000 in 2016. Just some 20,000 to 30,000 voters shall be eligible to forged ballots for aggressive seats on Hong Kong’s revamped Election Committee this 12 months, a mere fraction of the 246,000 registered within the final race.Following a drastic, Beijing-led overhaul of the town’s electoral system, a couple of third of the newly empowered Election Committee’s members will both be appointed by the authorities or granted their seats by advantage of different places of work they maintain. Adjustments to how the remaining two-thirds of electors…