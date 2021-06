There really is only one down side to the BMW M2 CS — price. At just over $80,000, the M2 CS is an expensive little bugger, more so than just about everything else in its performance class. Of course, its specialness and exclusivity do make it worth more than the standard car but it’s not the only special sports car you can buy and it’s certainly far from the best bargain. So what happens if you put the M2 CS up against some other, much cheaper, special sports cars.