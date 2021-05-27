Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

316 NW 42nd St

bocaratonrealestate.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of If Not the most attractive lots and locations in Knob Hill. This gem of a home sits on one of the biggest lots in the community, and offers an XL driveway along with a backyard and space between each neighboring house. This 2 bedroom house has a beautiful layout along with plantation shutters, big screened in porch with a peaceful backyard, spacious living area, new electric, and so much more. Knob Hill is a hidden gem of a community in East Boca. This active 55+ community offers a beautiful clubhouse, saltwater pool, and Cable / Lawn in included in the low association fees. Feel the Seabreeze while living the East Boca lifestyle. Only minutes from the beach as well.

www.bocaratonrealestate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cable Lawn#Seabreeze#East Boca#Spacious Living Area#Home#Porch#Plantation Shutters#Bedroom#Saltwater Pool#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

400 NW 27th St

Wow this property offers lots of options. Located on over a 10,000 sqft lot, this home is on one of the best streets in West Wilton Manors. Very manageable 3BD/2BA home with heated pool. Kitchen has been updated from original and open with Dining Area. Take this opportunity to customize and make it your own and open up living area further. Cozy den off Living room with lots of windows and light along with interior laundry room with storage. Spacious covered 2 car carport and front patio with storage in carport. Propane gas powers stove & heats pool & spa. Large open backyard offers limitless possibilities for expansion or even a guest house. Just come and see what you can imagine.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

7416 NW 51st Way

SHOWINGS WILL START ON JUNE 16TH, 2021. Gorgeous split floor plan 4 bedroom plus an extra office/den, 2 bathrooms, 3 car garage + POOL! Home also features a fireplace in the living room and is in a small, gated community. The master suite has sliding doors that access the pool area. Kitchen, breakfast nook and Family room connected! Family room also has sliding doors that open up to the pool area! This home comes with hurricane accordion shutters on all windows and doors. Tiled floors and spacious rooms! Bring your family and come make some memories! PLEASE SEND HIGHEST AND BEST ! AS IS contract. Proof of funds if cash offer. Pre-approval and DU if financed. Sq. footage subject to verification by buyers agent. Please use showing time.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

13741 NW 22nd Pl

A rare opportunity! Stunning two-story home on a large lot located in the beautiful Sawgrass Preserve, a highly sought-after residential community!! This beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath house has lots of potential. Located close to major highways. Just minutes away from Sawgrass Mall, BB&T arena, public parks and A rated schools. Buy this gem today and be a part of sawgrass mills area lifestyle. This home is sure to go fast!
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

2753 NW 122nd Ave

Beautiful and spacious home on an oversized corner lot in the quiet subdivision of Coral Springs, A-rated schools around, close prox. to shopping, banking, and restaurants. An all family an. of Coral Springs such as the ice den and aquatic center. Beautifully updated kitchen, neutral ceramic tiles throughout the living area. Hurricane shutters, a gorgeous pool, and spa, and a privately fenced backyard. Bring your imagination for the finishing touches.
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

4517 Western Ave NW

Stunning 5BR/3.5BA brick colonial home with incredible outdoor space in highly coveted American University Park. The idyllic brick and iron fence and large landscaped front yard create a charming welcome to the impressive four-level home. The home's fine craftsmanship greets you in the grand foyer and carries throughout the home with a gorgeous hardwood staircase, rich hardwood flooring, elegant molding, and a brick fireplace. The home chef will love the massive kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample storage, and views of the fenced back yard. Transition easily to dine or entertain throughout the main level in the sophisticated dining room with a chandelier, dentil molding, and chair rail or take the party outside. A main-level bonus room with a brick accent wall and a bay window is perfect for a dedicated office. The primary bedroom is bright and spacious with serene tree views, a walk-in closet, and a tiled bathroom. The magnificent top level is beautifully finished with hardwood flooring, extensive built ins, and two rooms perfect for additional bedrooms or bonus space. The finished lower level is ready for movie night with a large bonus room and flexible living space galore. A bedroom with built ins, a full bathroom, and a massive laundry room with plenty of storage space complete the lower level. The outdoor spaces of the home are an entertainer's dream with a spacious deck off the kitchen, a secluded flagstone patio with built-in grilling area, and a large, fenced yard with lovely landscaping. A detached garage with alley entry and so much more complete this must-see home. It's easy to see why AU Park has some of the most desirable homes in DC. With classic architecture, quiet tree-lined streets, and great schools, the neighborhood is full of charm. With Spring Valley Shopping Center, restaurants, and Western Market nearby, easy errands and crave-worthy bites are close to home. Moments from Wisconsin Avenue provides an endless supply of dining, shopping, and nightlife. Take Duvall Drive to an extensive network of trails in Little Falls Stream Valley Park linking to the Capital Crescent Trail for great nature escapes. American University, Tenleytown Metro, and major arteries into DC and Maryland provide easy commutes for work and play. Please submit offers by Tuesday, 6/15 at 2pm (Deadline). Thank you!
MLSsellingtexarkana.com

714 Nw Front St

New Boston Building Site - This 0.75+/- acre lot is conveniently located on the corner of Front St and Frost St. The shaded lot would make a beautiful home site or be ideal for building an apartment complex or duplex. Listing information © 2021 Texarkana Board of REALTORS® MLS. Listing...
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

3706 NW 23rd Court

Beautifully mainained spacious 2/2 Villa in sought after gated community of Centura Parc. Recently painted and new roof, HOA covers roof and exterior and includes cable. Home has new accordion shutters and Water Heater. Lovely courtyard space at the front with views to the canal and garden views to the rear. Centura Parc is centrally located and close to major highways, shopping and dining.
Boca Raton, FLmandelwillsell.com

4600 NW 28th Way

Colonnade is Boca Raton's most sought out neighborhood with the highest rated public schools and set in the heart of everything that Boca Raton has to offer. The community has a 6 acre park which offers basketball courts, picnic tables, tennis courts and playground. This home sits on a corner lot with 4 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms, large 2 car garage & oversized screened in pool. Absolutely stunning remodeled eat-in kitchen with quartzite countertops, limestone backsplash, kitchen-aid appliances with induction cooktop. This split floor plan boasts a large master suite with built-out closets, his & her vanities, shower & tub. Home features large laundry room with cabinetry & wine refrigerator, volume ceilings, crown molding throughout, two zone NEWER AC units, new hot water.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3402 Dent Place NW

FIRST OPEN SUN JUNE 13, 2-4PM! Turn-key, fully renovated elegant row house in west village with 3 BR/3.5 BA. Fabulous gourmet kitchen with exposed brick wall; open Living Room/Dining Room with fireplace; au pair suite with separate entrance; charming covered rear patio; great ceiling height , built-ins and lovely hardwood floors. Each BR has ensuite bath and Owners suite has large closet which previously was a 4th BR/office. Wonderful and very livable floor plan. Co-listed with Cailin Monahan of the NTB Group.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

4110 NW 10th Ter

Fully updated 4 bedrooms 2 baths with a huge backyard and driveway! Completly private efficiancy with 1 bedroom and 1 full bath with a kitchen!
Grocery & Supermaketmandelwillsell.com

1070 NW 89th Ave

Look no further!!! Spacious 2bed/2bath single family home with brand new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted in the sough after Lauderdale West 55+ community. This property will not last!! come relax and enjoy South Florida the right way! HOA offers multiple amenities and services. Maintenance includes painting and roof. The community has 2 heated pools, spa, gym, tennis court, clubhouse, free shuttle to stores and it is conveniently located minutes away from supermarkets, banks mall and more! Don't miss out!!
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

6051 NW 65th Ter

Located in Parkland's desirable Pine Tree Estates on 1.09 acre, this magnificent courtyard exudes a coastal/Key West feel. The expansive courtyard features BR w/cabana bath, a recently refinished pool & an outdoor kitchen w/fridge, sink, brand new 40" stainless steel grill & granite bar. The fully fenced yard incl. mango, banana, coconut trees & grape vines. The beautiful interior of the home incl: 8" wide plank hardwood floors thru-out main living area & MBR; gorgeous kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, nautical blue tile backsplash, center island & top quality appliances; 1st floor MBR w/private gym/sitting area &amazing, updated MB (private bidet & commode, separate shower & spa tub; upstairs BR incl. private loft & balcony...2nd MBR; & 7th BR/art studio overlooks serene garden.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

7717 NW 79th St

ALL AGES! Welcome to this 3/2.5+ den home in the gated Avalon Estates of Woodmont. Accordion shutters, 2009 Roof, 2008 A/C & water heater. This home home sits on the golf course with serene water views and features high vaulted ceilings w/recessed lights, spacious split bedroom floor plan with bonus room, family room, breakfast area, laundry room w/storage & full size Whirlpool washer/dryer, tile floors throughout living areas, carpet in bedrooms, master suite boasts His/Her walk-in closets, dual sinks, Roman tub & separate shower and patio with lots of green space. Community pool & new Clubhouse. HOA includes lawn care & sprinkler maintenance. Close to Sawgrass Expressway, Coral Square Mall, shopping, dining and schools.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

10120 NW 43rd St

***LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION*** This unique property sits at the end of nearly a half acre cul-de-sac lot with over 230 front feet of Million Dollar Water Views! A big family or an entertainers dream with a 10 plus car driveway with new travertine front porch, side paths and extended patio deck. Kitchen cabinets and counters were recently upgraded and the appliances are new, the ac is from 2018, accordion hurricane shutters, home exterior was recently painted and the home has a brand new sprinkler pump and pool pump with salt system and is set up for a heater. This home will not last! NEW PICS COMING SOON.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

7520 NW 6th Ct

This Beautiful home is located in a 55+ Adult Community with a lovely water view. This property is First Floor Entry with Split 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms, a large patio and 1 car garage.The home has Tile and Wood Flooring, central heat and shingle roof. This lovely home is located just a few minutes from the mall, grocery stores, Major Highways, City Hall, etc.
Grocery & Supermaketmandelwillsell.com

8940 NW 53rd Ct

Amazing 1 story Corner Lot Villa home in a Gated Community. Beautiful Lake View backyard. This home features tile floors all over the house, open kitchen, gas range, high ceiling spacious living room. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, master bathroom has separate vanities and shower areas. Washer/dryer in the garage. The community has pool, tot lot. 1 cars garage and 2 cars driveway. Great convenient location close to school, supermarkets, and restaurants. OPEN HOUSE on 6/13 SUNDAY 1PM-3:30PM. MUST wear a MASK for safety to others.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

1465 NW 66th Terrace

Come enjoy the true Florida Lifestyle in your 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage detached home in the peaceful 55+ community of Paradise Gardens Sec 2. Two beautiful Palm Trees adorn your walkway leading up to a cozy front porch area. Step inside to a spacious living room which leads to a quaint breakfast nook. The eat-in kitchen, which was remodeled in 2019, features cherry cabinets and Stainless Steele appliances.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

405 NW 17th Street

Welcome to this beautiful Lake Ida home situated on one of the best streets in the neighborhood. This hidden enclave feels like a tropical retreat. This 5 bedroom, 4 bath builder-owned home with over 3,400 SF of living space has so much to offer. The well-appointed living room is designed with entertaining in mind and features tons of natural light, a wood-burning fireplace and numerous built-ins. The chef's kitchen is open to the living room with an oversized island and a formal dining room nearby. The large family room is perfect for all types of gatherings with a second fireplace and a stacked-stone feature wall that is absolutely gorgeous. The Master Bedroom features sliding glass doors leading to the patio and backyard with a spa-like master bath has a separate soaking tub and shower,
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

7322 NW 45th Ave

Amazing opportunity to live in this beautiful 4/2/2 home in Lyons Creek featuring only 66 homes and HOA of only $85 a month. The kitchen features quartz countertops, new GE Profile appliances with extra quiet dishwasher, microwave/dual convection oven, under cabinet lighting, an eat in area and opens to the family room.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

9720 NW 3rd Mnr

Come see this Beautiful Huge 2421 sq. ft Open Floor Plan Home w/ Vaulted Ceilings & Tons of Natural Light in Sought After Community of Oak Wood. This House has a Circular Driveway, Open Porch & Screened in Patio Overlooking a Large Private Backyard w/ a Huge Pool & Patio Area Surrounded by Lush Landscaping & Gorgeous Trees. The Interior has a Newly Remodeled Kitchen w/ Solid Wood Cabinets, 42 Uppers, Crown Molding, Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Counters. Updated Master Bathroom has a Frameless Glass Shower, Granite Counter & New Tile.Other Features Include Accordion Shutters, Ceramic Tile Throughout, Walk in Closets & Tons of Storage. This home and community is a must see!