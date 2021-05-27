255 NW 6th Street

Stunning 5BR/3.5BA brick colonial home with incredible outdoor space in highly coveted American University Park. The idyllic brick and iron fence and large landscaped front yard create a charming welcome to the impressive four-level home. The home's fine craftsmanship greets you in the grand foyer and carries throughout the home with a gorgeous hardwood staircase, rich hardwood flooring, elegant molding, and a brick fireplace. The home chef will love the massive kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample storage, and views of the fenced back yard. Transition easily to dine or entertain throughout the main level in the sophisticated dining room with a chandelier, dentil molding, and chair rail or take the party outside. A main-level bonus room with a brick accent wall and a bay window is perfect for a dedicated office. The primary bedroom is bright and spacious with serene tree views, a walk-in closet, and a tiled bathroom. The magnificent top level is beautifully finished with hardwood flooring, extensive built ins, and two rooms perfect for additional bedrooms or bonus space. The finished lower level is ready for movie night with a large bonus room and flexible living space galore. A bedroom with built ins, a full bathroom, and a massive laundry room with plenty of storage space complete the lower level. The outdoor spaces of the home are an entertainer's dream with a spacious deck off the kitchen, a secluded flagstone patio with built-in grilling area, and a large, fenced yard with lovely landscaping. A detached garage with alley entry and so much more complete this must-see home. It's easy to see why AU Park has some of the most desirable homes in DC. With classic architecture, quiet tree-lined streets, and great schools, the neighborhood is full of charm. With Spring Valley Shopping Center, restaurants, and Western Market nearby, easy errands and crave-worthy bites are close to home. Moments from Wisconsin Avenue provides an endless supply of dining, shopping, and nightlife. Take Duvall Drive to an extensive network of trails in Little Falls Stream Valley Park linking to the Capital Crescent Trail for great nature escapes. American University, Tenleytown Metro, and major arteries into DC and Maryland provide easy commutes for work and play. Please submit offers by Tuesday, 6/15 at 2pm (Deadline). Thank you!