Real Estate

255 NW 6th Street

bocaratonrealestate.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful totally updated East Boca Raton Home in Spanish Village! 2 bedroom(can be converted back to 3 bed easily). Custom tile flooring through out home. Custom expanded kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a wine cooler, wood cabinets. Large master bathroom with free standing tub and separate shower! Plantation shutters though-out home. Wind impact windows and doors, indoor laundry, Large lot (over .25 of an acre) Room for a more expansion and pool! Newer roof (2017), A/C(2018), One of the best streets in Spanish Village. Close to downtown Boca, Mizner Park, parks, tennis center, library. Must be seen!!!! Move in condition!!

www.bocaratonrealestate.com
Real Estate
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

4517 Western Ave NW

Stunning 5BR/3.5BA brick colonial home with incredible outdoor space in highly coveted American University Park. The idyllic brick and iron fence and large landscaped front yard create a charming welcome to the impressive four-level home. The home's fine craftsmanship greets you in the grand foyer and carries throughout the home with a gorgeous hardwood staircase, rich hardwood flooring, elegant molding, and a brick fireplace. The home chef will love the massive kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample storage, and views of the fenced back yard. Transition easily to dine or entertain throughout the main level in the sophisticated dining room with a chandelier, dentil molding, and chair rail or take the party outside. A main-level bonus room with a brick accent wall and a bay window is perfect for a dedicated office. The primary bedroom is bright and spacious with serene tree views, a walk-in closet, and a tiled bathroom. The magnificent top level is beautifully finished with hardwood flooring, extensive built ins, and two rooms perfect for additional bedrooms or bonus space. The finished lower level is ready for movie night with a large bonus room and flexible living space galore. A bedroom with built ins, a full bathroom, and a massive laundry room with plenty of storage space complete the lower level. The outdoor spaces of the home are an entertainer's dream with a spacious deck off the kitchen, a secluded flagstone patio with built-in grilling area, and a large, fenced yard with lovely landscaping. A detached garage with alley entry and so much more complete this must-see home. It's easy to see why AU Park has some of the most desirable homes in DC. With classic architecture, quiet tree-lined streets, and great schools, the neighborhood is full of charm. With Spring Valley Shopping Center, restaurants, and Western Market nearby, easy errands and crave-worthy bites are close to home. Moments from Wisconsin Avenue provides an endless supply of dining, shopping, and nightlife. Take Duvall Drive to an extensive network of trails in Little Falls Stream Valley Park linking to the Capital Crescent Trail for great nature escapes. American University, Tenleytown Metro, and major arteries into DC and Maryland provide easy commutes for work and play. Please submit offers by Tuesday, 6/15 at 2pm (Deadline). Thank you!
Boca Raton, FLmandelwillsell.com

4600 NW 28th Way

Colonnade is Boca Raton's most sought out neighborhood with the highest rated public schools and set in the heart of everything that Boca Raton has to offer. The community has a 6 acre park which offers basketball courts, picnic tables, tennis courts and playground. This home sits on a corner lot with 4 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms, large 2 car garage & oversized screened in pool. Absolutely stunning remodeled eat-in kitchen with quartzite countertops, limestone backsplash, kitchen-aid appliances with induction cooktop. This split floor plan boasts a large master suite with built-out closets, his & her vanities, shower & tub. Home features large laundry room with cabinetry & wine refrigerator, volume ceilings, crown molding throughout, two zone NEWER AC units, new hot water.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

400 NW 27th St

Wow this property offers lots of options. Located on over a 10,000 sqft lot, this home is on one of the best streets in West Wilton Manors. Very manageable 3BD/2BA home with heated pool. Kitchen has been updated from original and open with Dining Area. Take this opportunity to customize and make it your own and open up living area further. Cozy den off Living room with lots of windows and light along with interior laundry room with storage. Spacious covered 2 car carport and front patio with storage in carport. Propane gas powers stove & heats pool & spa. Large open backyard offers limitless possibilities for expansion or even a guest house. Just come and see what you can imagine.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

4344 NW 52nd St

WATCH THE SLIDESHOW. Rare Opportunity to live in the highly desirable Coconut Creek neighborhood of Winston Park. This 3 Bedroom, 2 full bath home features a 2 car garage and is situated on a big corner lot. It is located right down the street from Winston Park Elementary and Sabal Pines Park. You are close to Publix, the Promenade, with easy access to both the Turnpike and the Sawgrass Expressway. This home features volume ceilings, tile flooring throughout, and it offers a split bedroom floor plan. The 16 Seer AC was just replaced in 2020. The big backyard is a tropical fruit lovers paradise with assorted fruit trees that include Mango, Peach, Star fruit, Banana, Jack fruit and more. The HOA dues are just $230 per year. This is a wonderful place to call home, so don't miss the chance.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3402 Dent Place NW

FIRST OPEN SUN JUNE 13, 2-4PM! Turn-key, fully renovated elegant row house in west village with 3 BR/3.5 BA. Fabulous gourmet kitchen with exposed brick wall; open Living Room/Dining Room with fireplace; au pair suite with separate entrance; charming covered rear patio; great ceiling height , built-ins and lovely hardwood floors. Each BR has ensuite bath and Owners suite has large closet which previously was a 4th BR/office. Wonderful and very livable floor plan. Co-listed with Cailin Monahan of the NTB Group.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

2753 NW 122nd Ave

Beautiful and spacious home on an oversized corner lot in the quiet subdivision of Coral Springs, A-rated schools around, close prox. to shopping, banking, and restaurants. An all family an. of Coral Springs such as the ice den and aquatic center. Beautifully updated kitchen, neutral ceramic tiles throughout the living area. Hurricane shutters, a gorgeous pool, and spa, and a privately fenced backyard. Bring your imagination for the finishing touches.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

6051 NW 65th Ter

Located in Parkland's desirable Pine Tree Estates on 1.09 acre, this magnificent courtyard exudes a coastal/Key West feel. The expansive courtyard features BR w/cabana bath, a recently refinished pool & an outdoor kitchen w/fridge, sink, brand new 40" stainless steel grill & granite bar. The fully fenced yard incl. mango, banana, coconut trees & grape vines. The beautiful interior of the home incl: 8" wide plank hardwood floors thru-out main living area & MBR; gorgeous kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, nautical blue tile backsplash, center island & top quality appliances; 1st floor MBR w/private gym/sitting area &amazing, updated MB (private bidet & commode, separate shower & spa tub; upstairs BR incl. private loft & balcony...2nd MBR; & 7th BR/art studio overlooks serene garden.
Grocery & Supermaketmandelwillsell.com

1070 NW 89th Ave

Look no further!!! Spacious 2bed/2bath single family home with brand new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted in the sough after Lauderdale West 55+ community. This property will not last!! come relax and enjoy South Florida the right way! HOA offers multiple amenities and services. Maintenance includes painting and roof. The community has 2 heated pools, spa, gym, tennis court, clubhouse, free shuttle to stores and it is conveniently located minutes away from supermarkets, banks mall and more! Don't miss out!!
Real Estatemurrayrubin.com

5 SUSSEX AVE

**SHOWINGS START FRIDAY 6/11 after 10:00** Welcome to this fabulous bi level! 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a totally fenced in yard! The roof was done this year (2021)! As you enter the home, you will notice the freshly painted walls. Hardwood floors are located throughout the upper level. The kitchen has been recently updated with white cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. There is a breakfast bar located in this area. The ceramic tile flooring and the white block backsplash are great features! The kitchen is open to the dining room. The living room and dining room are open to each other. The dining room has newer light fixture highlighting the table area. The living room has an abundance of windows that allow in natural lighting. Located on this level is the 3 bedrooms. Great size and neutrally decorated. The main bath has a title surround shower with a white vanity with nickel fixtures. As you make your way downstairs, you will notice the wood look flooring. The fourth bedroom is located downstairs. Neutral carpet, gray painted walls and recessed lighting. The family room overlooks your private yard through the bay window. There is a full bath downstairs, with a stall shower and white vanity. The laundry room has great storage space and leads to the one car attached garage. The backyard is very large and can fit a pool, swing set, volleyball court or whatever you choose! The concrete patio is great space for outdoor entertaining. There is a fire pit located in the back of the yard. A storage shed is also located in the corner of the lot for your outdoor storage. Don't miss your opportunity to call this place your home! Located close to major highways, shopping, restaurants and more!
Home & Gardenmandelwillsell.com

6102 NW 121st Ave

Absolutely Gorgeous Home! Not a single detail missed! This beautifully updated home features Triple Tray Ceilings, French Doors, Crown Molding, Hurricane Impact Windows & Doors, Plantation Shutters, Oversized Porcelain Floors, Wood Floors in BR'S, LED Lighting, Central Vac, Tankless Water Heater & underground Propane Tank that heats Pool & Spa. Beautiful Modern Kitchen with White Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Instant Hot Water & Center Island. Spacious Master Retreat with Tray Ceilings, Crown Molding & Two Custom Built-In Closets. The Grand Master Bath features Separate Vanity Areas, Custom Lighting & Mirrors, Jacuzzi Tub & Walk Through Shower. Private Fenced-in Backyard w/ Tropical landscaping, Screened Enclosure, Summer Kitchen, Outdoor Lighting & Heated Pool.
MLSsellingtexarkana.com

714 Nw Front St

New Boston Building Site - This 0.75+/- acre lot is conveniently located on the corner of Front St and Frost St. The shaded lot would make a beautiful home site or be ideal for building an apartment complex or duplex. Listing information © 2021 Texarkana Board of REALTORS® MLS. Listing...
Ocean City, NJAtlantic City Press

6 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,449,900

One of a kind custom-built single-family home, on large corner with in ground pool! 6-bedrooms 4 full baths, sprawling home with almost 4,000 square feet. First floor has dual living rooms perfect for entertaining in one room and kids in the other with hardwood floors throughout. Also on this floor is formal dining room, Plantation Blinds throughout, an updated chefs’ kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, granite countertops, wine bar & beverage cooler, plus a bedroom and full bath on the first floor. Master suite on top floor with two walk in closets, bath with steam shower, private deck with access to a rooftop deck with amazing wetland and bay views. Great spot to watch the Fireworks in OC, AC, Sea Isle & Upper Township. Second floor features a Bonus Room which is large enough for an In-Law Suite or just a large family gathering/ kids hangout. Large back deck out the kitchen, in-ground pool featuring 6 spa jets and spa bench, privacy fence, shed and outdoor shower. Other features include dual zone gas heat, central air, tankless hot water heater, 2 car garage, storage, maintenance free vinyl siding and plenty of parking. This is a must-see home, easy to show.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

1465 NW 66th Terrace

Come enjoy the true Florida Lifestyle in your 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage detached home in the peaceful 55+ community of Paradise Gardens Sec 2. Two beautiful Palm Trees adorn your walkway leading up to a cozy front porch area. Step inside to a spacious living room which leads to a quaint breakfast nook. The eat-in kitchen, which was remodeled in 2019, features cherry cabinets and Stainless Steele appliances.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

609 NW 7th Court

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/one bath Single Family Home with Wood flooring through-out the house. Kitchen features double stainless steel sink, popular white soft close cabinets and drawers, stainless appliances, smooth top stove, side by side refrigerator, high hat lighting, and granite bar top. Laundry area. Screened in tiled Patio and a nice size yard with outdoor storage.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

5799 NW Regency Circle

Lakefront two story home. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with master and second bedroom downstairs and two bedrooms and large loft upstairs. Clean as a whistle but all original. A chance to buy into the fabulous Platinum rated Woodfield Country Club. Mandatory membership.
Real Estatecrye-leike.com

1574 Cave Road Nw

Amazing renovation on this charming English Country inspired home with Carriage House located in the heart of Buckhead on over 1 + acres. Move-in-ready, with loads of charm coupled with modern amenities.The fieldstone exterior and professional landscape give this home fantastic curb appeal. Main level boasts gracious Casual and Formal Living Rooms, state-of-the-art Kitchen, Sunroom, Mudroom, Powder Bath, Screened-in Porch, and a stunning Owners Suite. The well-appointed Kitchen highlights Carrera marble Countertops, La Cornue Range, Miele Coffee System and dual Subzero Refrigeration. The kitchen overlooks a lovely Living Area with vaulted Ceiling, Wood Beams, and Stacked Stone Wood-Burning Fireplace. The gracious Owners Suite features a Vaulted Ceiling, gas-burning Fireplace, automated light blocking Shutters, walk-in Closets, and a renovated Bath with a clawfoot tub, Steam Shower, and heated Floors. Enjoy outdoor living on an enclosed Porch with reclaimed wood floors from a barn in North Georgia, Vaulted Ceiling, and a large Wood-burning Fireplace that overlooks a flagstone Patio with an outdoor Firepit, and dense foliage. Upstairs, find two charming bedrooms with a fully renovated bath and playroom. The Terrace level offers ample storage, a custom dog wash, laundry and a workshop. The Carriage house, thoughtfully situated behind the home, opens up to a spacious Foyer and a large Living Room. The Kitchen features updated Stainless Steel Appliances, Stone Countertops, and Custom Cabinetry. There is a lovely Arbor entrance and large covered private deck. Carriage House rental history for last 48 months averages $4000 per month. 3 Car Garage, House Generator, Nest Thermostats, Control 4 System, Tankless Hot Water Heater. This house is a must see!
Grocery & Supermaketmandelwillsell.com

8940 NW 53rd Ct

Amazing 1 story Corner Lot Villa home in a Gated Community. Beautiful Lake View backyard. This home features tile floors all over the house, open kitchen, gas range, high ceiling spacious living room. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, master bathroom has separate vanities and shower areas. Washer/dryer in the garage. The community has pool, tot lot. 1 cars garage and 2 cars driveway. Great convenient location close to school, supermarkets, and restaurants. OPEN HOUSE on 6/13 SUNDAY 1PM-3:30PM. MUST wear a MASK for safety to others.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

10120 NW 43rd St

***LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION*** This unique property sits at the end of nearly a half acre cul-de-sac lot with over 230 front feet of Million Dollar Water Views! A big family or an entertainers dream with a 10 plus car driveway with new travertine front porch, side paths and extended patio deck. Kitchen cabinets and counters were recently upgraded and the appliances are new, the ac is from 2018, accordion hurricane shutters, home exterior was recently painted and the home has a brand new sprinkler pump and pool pump with salt system and is set up for a heater. This home will not last! NEW PICS COMING SOON.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

9720 NW 3rd Mnr

Come see this Beautiful Huge 2421 sq. ft Open Floor Plan Home w/ Vaulted Ceilings & Tons of Natural Light in Sought After Community of Oak Wood. This House has a Circular Driveway, Open Porch & Screened in Patio Overlooking a Large Private Backyard w/ a Huge Pool & Patio Area Surrounded by Lush Landscaping & Gorgeous Trees. The Interior has a Newly Remodeled Kitchen w/ Solid Wood Cabinets, 42 Uppers, Crown Molding, Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Counters. Updated Master Bathroom has a Frameless Glass Shower, Granite Counter & New Tile.Other Features Include Accordion Shutters, Ceramic Tile Throughout, Walk in Closets & Tons of Storage. This home and community is a must see!
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

3103 Tuscany Way

Welcome home to this impeccable updated three bedroom two bath unit on the easy access corner end ground floor unit. Featuring open layout designer chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, new expansive custom cabinets and recessed lighting. Split bedroom floor plan for extra privacy with ceramic tile flooring throughout. Large master bedroom with ample walk-in custom closet space. Floor to ceiling impact windows/sliders, Hunter Douglas shades, crown molding, high end finishes throughout. Newer A/C, hot water heater and washer/dryer. Updated tile patio with two ceiling fans and lights. Intracoastal resort style living with all the first-class amenities including just renovated club house, fitness center, swimming pool/spa-hot tub, indoor basketball and more.