255 NW 6th Street

Amazing renovation on this charming English Country inspired home with Carriage House located in the heart of Buckhead on over 1 + acres. Move-in-ready, with loads of charm coupled with modern amenities.The fieldstone exterior and professional landscape give this home fantastic curb appeal. Main level boasts gracious Casual and Formal Living Rooms, state-of-the-art Kitchen, Sunroom, Mudroom, Powder Bath, Screened-in Porch, and a stunning Owners Suite. The well-appointed Kitchen highlights Carrera marble Countertops, La Cornue Range, Miele Coffee System and dual Subzero Refrigeration. The kitchen overlooks a lovely Living Area with vaulted Ceiling, Wood Beams, and Stacked Stone Wood-Burning Fireplace. The gracious Owners Suite features a Vaulted Ceiling, gas-burning Fireplace, automated light blocking Shutters, walk-in Closets, and a renovated Bath with a clawfoot tub, Steam Shower, and heated Floors. Enjoy outdoor living on an enclosed Porch with reclaimed wood floors from a barn in North Georgia, Vaulted Ceiling, and a large Wood-burning Fireplace that overlooks a flagstone Patio with an outdoor Firepit, and dense foliage. Upstairs, find two charming bedrooms with a fully renovated bath and playroom. The Terrace level offers ample storage, a custom dog wash, laundry and a workshop. The Carriage house, thoughtfully situated behind the home, opens up to a spacious Foyer and a large Living Room. The Kitchen features updated Stainless Steel Appliances, Stone Countertops, and Custom Cabinetry. There is a lovely Arbor entrance and large covered private deck. Carriage House rental history for last 48 months averages $4000 per month. 3 Car Garage, House Generator, Nest Thermostats, Control 4 System, Tankless Hot Water Heater. This house is a must see!