Working through challenges: Margaret Rios earns pharmacy degree

The Pew Charitable Trusts has announced the 2021 class of scholars and fellows of three biomedical research programs. Thirty-seven early-career scientists will receive multiyear grants in support of their work, which ranges from exploring the genetic evolution of cancer cells to studying how molecular and neural circuits guide animals' seasonal rhythms. Researchers include twenty-two junior faculty selected to join the Pew Scholars Program in the Biomedical Sciences and receive funding over the next four years, such as Alaji Bai (SUNY Upstate Medical University), who will study how proteins that lack a fixed structure form membraneless cellular subcompartments that support biological processes; Cressida Madigan (University of California, San Diego), who will explore the molecular mechanisms by which infections damage the brain; and José Ordovas-Montañés (Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School), who will explore how different cells within a tissue contribute to the initiation and spread of an inflammatory immune response.