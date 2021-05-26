Cancel
Economy

Working through challenges: Margaret Rios earns pharmacy degree

By Staff
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent PharmD graduate Margaret Rios embodies what it means to be a Concordian. She serves community and family, shows determination, and works hard toward her career calling. Rios’s resiliently paved her uncommon path toward becoming a pharmacist through a variety of commitments during her eight-year journey. She is now Concordia University School of Pharmacy graduate, Rios, PharmD. She is ready for the next chapter, but rightfully looks back on her journey with a strong sense of personal achievement and hard-earned success.

