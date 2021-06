Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Bitcoin is seemingly entering a bear market as good news from the Bitcoin Miami Conference and El Salvador failed to help Bitcoin bounce back from 37,000 USD. Over the past week, selling pressure remained strong and Bitcoin once fell below 35,000 USD. Many investors are worried that if Bitcoin fails to reclaim 40,000 USD in the coming weeks, the market could truly turn into a bear one.