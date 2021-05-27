Cancel
19663 Hampton Drive

bocaratonrealestate.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in sought after Southwind Lakes is conveniently located just walking distance to ''A'' rated Olympic Heights high school, the Chabad of West Boca, several shopping centers and much more! This is the perfect family home and neighborhood. Situated on a lushly landscaped corner lot with a fenced in private and spacious backyard there are many options to enjoy! There is room for a pool, RV or bring your boat. Interior features include a gorgeous great room with vaulted ceilings and a floor to ceiling amazing fireplace. Both bathrooms and master bedroom are newly updated. Newer A/C, security and fire system and new appliances. Laundry room inside.Aluminum 6x8 wood studded aluminum shed in backyard for extra storage.

www.bocaratonrealestate.com
Real Estatesomerscompany.com

709 Shoal River Drive

Welcome home to paradise! Enjoy this stunning property sitting on approx 1 acre South of I-10 with sparkling in-ground swimming pool. As you walk into the inviting entry way which leads to spacious living room w/ fireplace and semi open floor plan. The stunning kitchen (renovated in 2017) boasts beautiful cabinetry, quartz countertops w/ tile backsplash, high end stainless steel appliances, pot filler and under cabinet lighting. Breakfast area and dining area adjacent to the kitchen. Large master en suite w/ renovated bathroom featuring all the extras including a tiled shower, jetted garden tub and dual vanities. An electronic wall panel controls your rain like shower head and the water source for your tub .Additional bedrooms on opposite side of home, both rooms feature built-in Murphy beds with great size walk in closets. Enjoy the Florida room with lots of natural light which leads to the backyard oasis w/ gas heated swimming pool and outdoor grilling area. This home is the perfect entertaining location, with unlimited parking, RV parking with 50 amp service, storage shed w/ 1 car garage, and 3 smaller storage areas. Gutters around the home. New Carrier AC Unit in 2016. Don't miss your opportunity to own this piece of paradise! Schedule your appointment today.
Mclean, VAhellovirginia.com

1650 SILVER HILL DRIVE #2507, MCLEAN, VA 22102

Stunning Penthouse on the 25th floor with almost 2500 sqft of delightful open floor plan with walls of expansive windows that grant an abundance of natural light and breathtaking views of the city! This exquisite unit has 2 huge Bedrooms, a large Den, 2.5 luxury Bathrooms with Italian vanities, and an incredible (almost 900 sqft) airy Outdoor Terrace in front of the living/dining area, and an almost 230 sqft Balcony alongside the bedrooms! The Kitchen has custom Italian cabinets, Quartz counters, panelized Bosch refrigerator and Dishwasher! The walk-in closet in the master suite has been updated with custom designed California Closet! The toilet in the master-bath was replaced by a smart toilet with remote! The Den was updated with extensive built-ins! The two assigned storage spaces located on the 9th floor has been turned into one large storage with custom made closets for more convenience! This unit comes with two parking spaces on the 7th floor! **As one of the Tysons' newest luxurious condominium, Verse, was designed by an award-winning architecture firm. It features 25 stories of iconic luxury with just two penthouses on the 25th floor! This exquisite condominium residence is ideally located at The Boro, Tysons newly planned community. This outstanding condo is perfectly arranged for a comfortable life style. Modern yet warm, it features refined, classic finishes, contemporary interior detailing and architecturally integrated lighting throughout every space. This is an exquisite place to comfortably entertain and call home. Take advantage of a world of remarkable amenities! 24-hour Concierge, Fitness Center with a separate Yoga studio, luxury Club House, Meeting room, Swimming Pool (located in the 14th floor of Bolden building connected with an internal bridge), Guest Suite, an outstanding One Acre Sky Park on the rooftop, Amazon Hub in the mail room, and the list goes on! This is a world-class residence. Minutes to Metro Silver Line, restaurants, Flagship Whole Foods Market, shops and local boutiques** Don't miss the opportunity to own an exceptional piece of property!
East Hampton, NY27east.com

East Hampton Village Traditional Trades For $6.4 Million

A 6,400-square-foot cedar-shingled traditional in East Hampton Village changed hands recently for $6.41 million, an 8.3 percent discount of its listing price. On 1.1 acres at 9 Hither Lane, the home built in 2000 is designed “by the Cestone sisters,” according to the listing. It includes four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bath. Through the entry foyer with antique windows, an ornate staircase and antique pine floors is a double-height living room with a Rumford fireplace. The kitchen has a center island, Calcutta marble countertops and dual sinks, and it overlooks the great room with another Rumford fireplace. A light-filled conservatory flows into the screened-in porch and outdoor patio.
New Hampton, IAPosted by
New Hampton Voice

New Hampton-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: AUCTION!! Acreages like this don't come around often. Perfect location and the house has been completely remodeled. This 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath ranch house sits on 1.5 wooded acres 3 miles north of New Hampton. The upper level provides an open floor plan perfect for entertaining with a newly constructed large deck off the front of the house. The brand new kitchen is a dream come true and the GE slate appliances are included. You will love the oversized 2 stall attached garage for extra storage. There are 3 large bedrooms up and 2 large bedrooms down with a newly finished lower level including a bar! This property is truly a rare find. New in 2021: Flooring throughout upper and lower levels, completely new kitchen, entire bathroom remodels, paint, doors, trim, concrete approach, lighting, plumbing and deck. Everything is brand new! Home Description: Ranch style house with open floor plan, on 1.5 wooded acres. Sq Footage: 2,470 sq. ft. living space Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 2.5 Year Built: 1976 Other Improvements: Everything is new on upper and lower levels, laundry hookups on both levels, new large deck and concrete approach. Appliances included! Legal Description: LOTS 1 & 2 OF SUB DIV OF SE1/4 NE1/4 Section 23-96N-13W Possession Terms: Immediately upon closing Closing Date: On or before July 1, 2021 Taxes: $1,354.00 Annual Earnest Deposit: $5,000 due upon seller's acceptance of your bid. *THIS PROPERTY WILL SELL AT AUCTION. THE PRICE SHOWN IS NOT REFLECTIVE OF THE SALES/ASKING PRICE. SELLER IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE AGENT.*<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jason Smith, Dream Dirt Farm And Ranch Real Estate, LLC at 515-834-2266</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5ODc5MTAlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 story home with easy access to Hwy 218. Included items: electric stove, refrigerator, washer dryer, window air, dehumidifier. Updates include : Furnace '16, central air '17, water heater '20, ridge cap '20. There is an attached single garage. For drive in access to the double detached garage, you drive through the attached garage.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Donna Pierce, New Age Realty at 641-435-2654</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Southampton, NYtherealdeal.com

Think buying in the Hamptons is tough? Try building

When it comes to trophy homes, Hamptonites tend not to trust anyone’s taste but their own. There is always a market for spec homes, custom builds and extensive renovations. In addition, New Yorkers have been fleeing the pandemic, and lockdown-weary residents are eager to enhance their abodes with home gyms and wine cellars. As a result, there’s a booming market for the new.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Secluded Home in the Hamptons to List for $8.6 Million

A home in the Hamptons that may just be one of the most secluded and private properties in New York’s upscale Long Island enclave is set to hit the market Thursday, Mansion Global has learned. The nealy 2-acre waterfront property is nestled among nearly 700 acres of nature preserves on...
Gurnee, ILKenosha News.com

4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $349,988

VACATION AT HOME! Your family will love spending time together in the HEATED IN-GROUND POOL and HOT TUB SPA! This BEAUTIFUL 4-BEDROOM HOME has everything you've been looking for! Featuring a SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN. The large living room opens into the formal dining room. Kitchen with ceramic tile flooring, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES and GRANITE COUNTERS opens to breakfast room and family room. Sliding glass doors off the breakfast room lead to the patio and pool. A BRICK FIREPLACE is a focal point in the family room with a CUSTOM BUILT-IN BENCH, the perfect place for reading. Convenient MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY / mud room with new countertop, provides access from garage into home. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, all generously sized. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and private full bath. The FINISHED BASEMENT will be the popular place for everyone to gather, with a HUGE GREAT ROOM and FULL LENGTH BAR. Attached 2.5 car garage with additional storage in garage alcove, new garage door approx 2017. Corner lot is professionally landscaped with backyard shed for additional storage. UPDATES & IMPROVEMENTS include: bathroom cabinets painted, new hardware & fixtures, new toilet. New family room carpeting (2020). New first floor interior paint (2020). Staircase banister painted. New sliding glass door (2019). Pool heater, chlorinator & pump (2019). Pool liner approx 10 years old. Hot tub approx 5 years old. Exterior siding replaced approx 2015. Roof approx 15 years old. White aluminum fence installed in 2000 surrounds patio, pool & hot tub. Built in dog run inside fence. Great location with LOTS of SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS NEARBY on Hunt Club Road and Grand Avenue. Close to parks and schools. Near major roadways for easy work commute. Located in DESIRABLE STONEBROOK COMMUNITY with Woodland grade schools and Warren Township high school. ** View the VIRTUAL 3D TOUR to preview home safely and easily. ** Include this home on your list to see soon!
Stevensville, MTravallirepublic.com

3 Bedroom Home in Stevensville - $365,000

Welcome to 307 E 10th Street, a single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home situated on an oversized 17,860 square foot lot with additional room to expand. As you enter the spacious living room you will immediately notice the large windows that fill the room with natural light. The kitchen provides a full accompaniment of appliances and designated dining area. The master bedroom includes an Ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Other interior features include efficient gas hot water heat, smart Nest thermostat, doorbell and keyless door code entry for convenience and security.
Broadlands, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

21527 Harvest Green Terrace

Welcome home to Broadlands! Beautiful move-in ready 3 level townhome in a quiet cul-de-sac with attached garage that backs to trees. Enjoy fresh paint, new carpet, new fixtures and more! The main level is open and airy with plenty of natural light. Spacious and modern white kitchen with recessed lighting, hardwood floors, brand new stainless steel appliances, ample pantry space and a large island. The breakfast room is just off the kitchen and leads out to the refinished deck, which faces trees and offers privacy screens. Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom with soaring vaulted ceilings, crown moulding, large walk-in closet and updated ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and the hall bathroom round out the top floor. Plenty of room for guests or working from home! Head downstairs to the flexible rec room that offers recessed lighting, gorgeous stained concrete floors, beautiful custom built-in's and a gas fireplace. Head outside to your private yard with a new brick paver patio! The yard could be easily fully fenced as both neighbors have already added fences. New windows on the front of the home, plus new sliding glass doors. New gutters being installed. New Water Heater. Enjoy all the Broadland amenities including 3 Community Pools, 9, Tennis Courts, Nature Center, Community Center (rentable for private functions), Fitness Center, 23 Tot lots, 150 Acres of trails, wetlands, & wildlife preserves for biking, walking, Professional landscaping, Community Newsletter, Community Events (concerts, movies, seasonal celebrations). Elementary school across the street via tunnel. Close to shopping including Trader Joe's, Loudoun One, Target, Whole Foods. Wegmans nearby! Near Leesburg Premium Outlets, Dulles Town Center, and more! Easy access to Dulles Toll Road, Sterling and Leesburg. A beautiful community, with plenty of parking and nature all around. Come see your new home today!
Real EstateNew York Post

These new Hamptons condos are all luxury — no upkeep

The price of Hamptons homes may be higher than ever, but the sales price is just the start of what buyers will spend. Landscaping, pool care and other maintenance can prove to be a never-ending drain, so it’s no wonder there is now a focus on more carefree ownership. In...
Real Estatechaplinwilliams.com

6581 Silk Leaf Ln

This stunning, single owner property feels like home the minute you pull up. The living room is warm and inviting, centered by a wood-burning fireplace. A spacious breakfast area looks out to the backyard and flows into the kitchen, where you'll find 42'' wood cabinets, over-sized pantry, and updated appliances. The laundry room has been fully upgraded with built-in cabinets with a folding table for extra counter space. The elegant dining room has an abundance of natural light with pliers to separate from the living room area. The master bedroom is large with no lack of storage, including a separate walk-in custom shelving closet and additional linen closet located in the en suite. You'll enjoy the back screened in patio , so bring your coffee and wine to make this house your home.
East Hampton, CTPosted by
FOX 61

Body found in East Hampton lake

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — A body was recovered from an East Hampton Lake Friday. Police were called at 6:17 am on Friday by a resident who spotted a body in Lake Pocotopaug. Emergency crews recovered the body of a woman just west of the intersection of Route 66 and Marlborough Road.
Hampton, VApilotonline.com

Police looking for endangered Hampton man reported missing

HAMPTON — Police are looking for a 59-year-old Hampton man who was reported missing Tuesday. Steven Holifield was last seen at this home in the 1800 block of Lotz Road, off Cunningham Drive, police said in a news release. Holifield is about 6-foot-4 and 150 pounds, the release said. He...
Alachua, FLalachuatoday.com

Hampton Inn Opens in Alachua

ALACHUA ‒ Opening its doors for the first time, a new Hilton Hampton Inn in Alachua is now welcoming visitors to stay when traveling for leisure or business. After almost three years in development, the Hilton Hampton Inn opened its doors on April 28. .Located just west of I-75 off U.S. Highway 441 at 15930 N.W. 163rd Lane, the new hotel features 101 rooms, including 32 suites, a conference room, gym and full-size pool that is ADA compliant for wheelchair access. The suites are larger than the regular rooms and can sleep up to six with two king beds and a couch that folds out to sleep additional guests.
Home & Gardenanytimerealty.com

114 Mountain View Road

Amazing setting for this spectacular 2400 sq ft decorator's showhouse, nestled on a private, quiet cul-de-sac, within minutes of downtown Glastonbury and Rt 2 for easy commuting. The home is straight out of Architectural Digest, with its stylish decor, detailed millwork, and uniquely warm living spaces designed to be both functional and captivating. The kitchen has been remodeled with granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances and designer cabinetry. It is open to the family room featuring extensive built-in bookcases, bar and entertainment center, stunning fireplace with stone and granite detail, and sliders out to very inviting deck. The living room and dining room add to the perfect flow for entertaining, and the 3-season sunroom is the perfect tranquil space for office, exercise or just relaxing and enjoying the natural vistas surrounding the house. Upstairs is the piece de resistance: a master suite with totally remodeled and reconfigured master bath designed with the finest materials and maximizing every inch of space. From the master balcony is a view of level wooded area adjacent to 20 acres of town-owned conservation land- your playground for hiking, snowshoeing and wildlife viewing. 2 additional bedrooms PLUS a nursery/study and full bath complete the second floor. Additional amenities include central air, 2 fireplaces, new roof 2020 and stunning exterior lighting showcasing evening views of the stone hillside .
Interior Designlumberjocks.com

2021 Kitchen Renovation

Our 1898 house needs a kitchen upgrade from what we originally did in 1992 (with a few tweaks since then, but nothing major). Doorway on the left heads to the dining room. It’s too small. Ceiling needs repair, new lighting, new floor, flipped kitchen design as well. So all needed to be stripped to the basics.