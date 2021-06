Edmond Tapsoba is rated as one of the best young centre backs in the world, so it was only a matter of time before he got linked with Chelsea, and other big teams around Europe. Arsenal were one of the first in that regard, and they have keen interest according to the Athletic, but they also have little chance of actually signing the 22-year-old after finishing out of all the European positions in the Premier League, even the newfangled Europa Conference League ones.