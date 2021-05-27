Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boca Raton, FL

1054 W Camino Real

bocaratonrealestate.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome home to a beautiful oasis in a highly sought after neighborhood in Boca Raton. The home features a beautifully renovated kitchen, ceramic wood flooring, impact glass on all windows and sliders, upgraded cabinets with quartz countertops and brand new roof. Relax in the privacy of your back yard next to a meticulously maintained pool. Close to shopping, one mile to the beach and zoned for excellent schools. Most importantly, NO HOA. Call today to say, ''I love it, it feels like home.''

www.bocaratonrealestate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
Boca Raton, FL
Real Estate
City
Boca Raton, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camino#Real Love#Home Features#Shopping#Neighborhood#Ceramic Wood Flooring#Kitchen#Quartz Countertops#Impact Glass#Windows#Hoa#Excellent Schools#Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonrealestate.com

11338 Sea Grass Circle

Welcome to the 1-story Eaton Model in The Shores at Boca Raton. This model is rarely available in this sought after neighborhood. This home has 4 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is situated where you can enjoy long lake views from all the main living areas and master suite. Step inside this open concept, split floor plan with 12-ft ceilings that will leave a lasting impression. With entry to the screened enclosed patio from all the main living spaces and master suite, you can enjoy the outdoors and lake view. The circular driveway and oversized two-car garage allows for ample space for all of your entertainment needs. The Shores at Boca Raton is a highly sought after guard-gated community with a clubhouse, olympic-size pool, hot tub, gym, tennis courts, park, and basketball court.
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonrealestate.com

6221 Sweet Maple Ln

Location, Location, Location!!! Highly sought after Vista Verde Community in the heart of Boca Raton. Just steps away from the brand new Verde Elementary School K-8. Vista Verde is a beautiful community with lakes and parks. This 3/2 home is situated on a cul-de-sac, so very little traffic. Features include vaulted ceiling, wood floors in the living areas, new carpeting in the bedrooms, wood cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen, spacious fenced-in backyard. Third bedroom currently being used as a den. Roof was replaced in 2010. Minutes to Boca Town Center, shopping and restaurants. OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1-3 p.m.
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonrealestate.com

361 SE Mizner Lake Estates Lane

Loan and interest only. Taxes and insurance not included. 361 SE Mizner Lake Estates Lane Boca Raton, FL 33432. Listing provided courtesy of Investments, Ltd.. All listings featuring the BMLS logo are provided by BeachesMLS, Inc. This information is not verified for authenticity or accuracy and is not guaranteed. Copyright ©2021 BeachesMLS, Inc.
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonrealestate.com

760 NE 77 Street

The prestigious Morningside East of Federal Highway in Boca Raton. This lakefront masterpiece is a showplace with sidewalks, underground utilities, one entrance in and out of the community, all hurricane impact windows, six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms with the master suite on the first floor, private office in the master suite area, 15' ceilings in the mail living area, a resort style pool area and beautiful private backyard with southern exposure and a real fireplace for quiet nights.
Boca Raton, FLfsrmagazine.com

Madison New York Grill & Bar Sells Property and Assets for $16.2 Million

Madisons New York Grill & Bar, located at 2006 NW Executive Center Circle in Boca Raton, Florida, has announced the sale of their total real estate, including over two acres of property and all restaurant assets of the Madisons New York Grill & Bar concept for $16,250,000. Tom Prakas from Prakas & Co. Restaurant Brokers represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction. The sale took place on May 14,2021 to a legendary New York-based steakhouse.
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonrealestate.com

8460 Via Romana #1

Welcome to the gated community of Villa San Remo! Live where others vacation... sunny, Boca Raton! Take advantage of the community's pool, exercise center, playground, tennis court & clubhouse, which are across the street from your home! This end unit, first floor property is in immaculate condition. Enjoy all the natural light from the corner unit's extra windows or relax on your screened patio, which backs to beautiful, green landscape (no neighbors behind you!). Pet friendly! Up to 2 pets, no weight or breed restrictions. New owners can rent right away, annual rentals. Association covers all exterior maintenance, including roof (replaced in 2020) & cable TV. Make an appointment today!
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonrealestate.com

18769 Argosy Drive #D

Nestled in the quaint and charming gated neighborhood of Whisper Walk in Boca Raton is a recently remodeled villa. No expense was spared. Sheek and elegant but cozy, this corner lot villa has a master room with a beautiful bathroom and a guest room adjacent to a full bathroom, a Florida room and an out door patio, a new white all wood shaker style kitchen with white grey veined quartz and extendedisland with water fall edge. All appliances are stainless steel as well as a large coffee station, entire villa painted from top to bottom, popcorn ceiling removed, new water heater, new 5' baseboards, LED hi hat lighting throughout, new blinds and shutters, new lament flooring from Germany and stainless steel door hinges throughout the villa.
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonrealestate.com

2298 NW 8th Street

Welcome to a completely renovated home that awaits a discerning buyer. The location, in the heart of Boca Raton, is unbeatable! Close to all the A+ rated schools, the mall and within easy walking distance of the world class shopping and dining of Boca Center. Fairfield at Boca offers all the benefits of a secure gated community without the high homeowner's association fees. Amenities include club house, two pools, basketball and tennis courts plus play grounds. The home is located on a cul de sac with a huge back yard for greater privacy. It has been renovated with newer roof and AC, new bathrooms, impact windows and doors. It is in pristine condition. The yard, with its majestic banyan trees is the perfect space for a pool, deck with plenty of remaining land for beautiful landscaping.
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonrealestate.com

21667 Cromwell Circle

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY MAY 15TH between 1pm-4pm. Boca Raton's best kept secret-Wimbledon! Amazing Boca location in a guard gated community. Minutes to Town Center Mall, beaches and restaurants. This updated 3-bedroom/2 and half bath home is steps away to community pool. Quiet tree lined streets and walking paths offer the most tranquil surroundings. Beautiful backyard garden patio with pavers and gorgeous pergola is perfect for entertaining. You don't want to miss this home! A/C, WATER HEATER, REFRIGERATOR, AND WAHER/DRYER ALL REPLACED IN 2017. OVEN REPLACED 2018. IMPACT GARAGE DOOR. ALL SIZES DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT TO BE RELIED UPON.
Boca Raton, FLFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Four swimming pools, dock make Boca estate perfect for water lover | Photos

A 20,525-square-foot mansion in Boca Raton is all about the water. The house has four pools: main and secondary pools off the living area, a private pool off the master bedroom and a glass-walled plunge pool on the second level. There’s also a waterfall that cascades from the roof. It’s listed for $23.5 million.
Boca Raton, FLtherealdeal.com

Video chat firm president buys waterfront Boca Raton home

The president of a live video chat platform paid $6 million for a waterfront house in Boca Raton, tripling the previous sales price from just three years ago. Neil H. and Jennifer L. Seidman sold the 7,605-square-foot home at 4750 Sanctuary Lane to a trust in Gregory L. Clayman’s name, according to property records.
Boca Raton, FLthebocavoice.com

Upbeat Chamber forecast

Favors at each place setting, courtesy of West Boca Medical Center, were sunscreen to match the beach towels, not hand sanitizer, Chamber president/CEO Troy McLellan duly noted. And Boca Chamber’s biggest events are back on the calendar, he announced at the sixth, sold-out but socially distanced monthly breakfast at the...
Boca Raton, FLyeahthatskosher.com

Lenny’s Pizza Opening 3rd SoFla Location, This One in Boca Raton

South Florida’s popular kosher pizza joint, Lenny’s Pizza, already has locations in Miami Beach and Hollywood. Boca residents can soon get in on the action; Lenny’s Pizza is opening a location in the same shopping center as Century Grill, just across from the entrance to Century Village in Boca West.
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Q&A: Lynora’s owner on plans to expand family’s Italian mini chain into Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale

If you love Lynora’s restaurant, but hate the schlep north on I-95, then here’s some good news: The Italian restaurant is coming to Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale. Eventually. Angelo Abbenante, the owner of the boutique chain of restaurants, says his family expects to open in the Uptown Boca shopping/dining village sometime in September/October and at Fort Lauderdale’s River Market shopping ...