1054 W Camino Real

Welcome to the 1-story Eaton Model in The Shores at Boca Raton. This model is rarely available in this sought after neighborhood. This home has 4 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is situated where you can enjoy long lake views from all the main living areas and master suite. Step inside this open concept, split floor plan with 12-ft ceilings that will leave a lasting impression. With entry to the screened enclosed patio from all the main living spaces and master suite, you can enjoy the outdoors and lake view. The circular driveway and oversized two-car garage allows for ample space for all of your entertainment needs. The Shores at Boca Raton is a highly sought after guard-gated community with a clubhouse, olympic-size pool, hot tub, gym, tennis courts, park, and basketball court.