1054 W Camino Real
Welcome home to a beautiful oasis in a highly sought after neighborhood in Boca Raton. The home features a beautifully renovated kitchen, ceramic wood flooring, impact glass on all windows and sliders, upgraded cabinets with quartz countertops and brand new roof. Relax in the privacy of your back yard next to a meticulously maintained pool. Close to shopping, one mile to the beach and zoned for excellent schools. Most importantly, NO HOA. Call today to say, ''I love it, it feels like home.''www.bocaratonrealestate.com