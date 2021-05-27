Cancel
Real Estate

10706 Kirkaldy Lane

bocaratonrealestate.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis home is situated on a large lot with golf and lake views. The home has nice updated kitchen and bathrooms. This home shows true pride of ownership and is meticulously maintained. High ceilings and dramatic windows provides a spacious feel for entertaining. The second bedroom has its own private bathroom. The backyard features a large patio with tremendous covered lanai and open pool area overlooking the lake and golf. There is a large laundry room and a 2 car garage plus golf cart . Golf membership mandatory.

Camillus, NYCitizen Online

2 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $178,000

Lovely Village of Camillus Townhouse on a quiet wooded cul de sac now being offered. This freshly painted home in blue pastel tones, a flower lined walkway and inviting front porch has all the makings of a cozy cottage. The front door opens into a high ceilinged hallway with a large skylight, which baths the adjoining kitchen and breakfast bar in natural sunlight. Large sky light in entry way lights up the adjoining kitchen. The open floor plan of adjoining dining and living room space features a kitchen pass through window, gas burning fireplace ,professionally cleaned carpets and a combination of sliding doors and arched windows completing this large, bright living and entertainment space. Through the sliding doors you walk onto an oversized deck with views overlooking a private wooded yard that is picture perfect all 4 seasons! The lower level adds an additional 400 sq. ft. of living space to the 1340 sq. ft. footprint. This partially finished area includes a full bath. This wonderful family room has a glass sliding door that opens to the private yard. There is plenty of unfinished space perfect for storage. This 2 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath townhouse is move in ready! View More.
Citizen Online

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $364,900

Beautiful Colonial home situated on 3 picturesque acres in the Town of Fleming. Spacious throughout this modern home. Enter the first floor through the formal living room with a large den (or bedroom) to the left. Continue through the formal living room to a large, eat-in kitchen with Granite countertops, ample cabinetry, breakfast bar, and sliding glass doors leading to a comfortable, spacious 4-season family room. 4-season room leads to 2-tier deck with stair access to the backyard. Enormous Master bedroom suite features new carpeting, walk-in closet, large full bathroom boasting unique quartz countertops, oversized step-in shower with custom tile design, new flooring and commode. Remodeled ½-bath with washer and dryer, quartz countertops, and flooring. Second story features 3 large bedrooms, large closets, and a full bathroom, with the option of an additional bedroom. Basement is mostly finished and features a huge rec/family room and another possible bedroom. Egress to a delightful patio with a 1-year-old, 6-person hot tub that the seller has decided to include. Incredible view of the vast, 3-acre backyard abundant with wildlife.
Mcfarland, WImadison

3 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $419,900

Showings start 6/10. Gorgeous ranch home in desirable neighborhood within the McFarland School Dist! Open concept floorplan features LVT flooring, large living room w/ big windows, sunny dinette w/ patio access & mud room with laundry & garage access! Kitchen has center island breakfast bar, Corian countertops, SS appliances & pantry cabinet. Large owner’s suite features en suite bathroom and huge walk-in closet. 2 add’l ML bedrooms are separate from owner’s suite, plus add’l ML bath w/ tub/shower combo. Partially finished LL offers add’l living space and walks out to back yard patio. 4th bedroom & third bath are framed out and ready to be finished! Enjoy grilling out on spacious deck or relax on back patio, surrounded by professional landscaping & raised garden beds in fully-fenced yard!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1318 James Street

Beautiful Pig Town Colonial that just needs your finishing touches. Just a 3-minute walk to Carroll Park and a short walk to Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium. This 3 Level townhome's main level features a living room, kitchen, dining area, and powder room with recessed lighting throughout. The gorgeous bamboo wood flooring is in great condition and leads to the fenced rear yard. The upper level boasts 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom with dual vanity and jetted soaking tub. The laundry room that is home to a stacked washer and dryer is also on the upper level. The finished basement is perfect for entertainment or potentially a third bedroom. There is also an additional storage/utility room in the basement. Don't wait too long to see this townhome.
Real Estateremaxessential.com

3000 Dearing Court

ABERDEEN PLAN. 3BR/2.5BA with a Double Attached Garage. Spacious Greatroom includes a Gas Log Fireplace and opens to the Kitchen with Center Island, Gas Range & Stainless Appliances. Downstairs Office w/ Walk-in Closet completes the first floor. Upstairs Master Suite has an attached 10x10 Nursery, huge Walk-in Closet, and Spacious Master Bath. Bedrooms 2 & 3 each have Walk-in Closets. Laundry room located upstairs for convenience. Double Attached Garage & Covered Rear porch. This Home Qualifies for USDA FINANCING! 1% LENDER CREDIT WITH PARTICIPATING LENDER (up to $2,500)! Picture is an artistic Rendering and doesn't depict the exact finished home.
Spring Grove, ILLake Geneva Regional News

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $564,900

We're pleased to present the opportunity to acquire a rare gem property in the highly demanded Forest Ridge Estates of Spring Grove, IL! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath house comes with an open floor plan with lots of upgrades. The family room welcomes you with soaring ceiling, a wall of windows, floor to ceiling fire place and gleaming hardwood floors. The office includes double French doors with built in shelving and a desk perfect for those e-learning or working from home. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream, boasting an abundance of cherry cabinets, a granite counter top island, and high end SS appliances. The kitchen connects to a sun-room and large deck overlooking the backyard. The spacious master suite has an attached bathroom with jacuzzi, a separate shower, double bowl vanity and a walk in closet. The 2nd floor of the home includes a large loft, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The basement is fully finished with brand new carpet throughout, a wine cellar, bedroom and bathroom and a walk out basement patio. Some of the recent upgrades include: new electrical, recently painted throughout, resurfaced hard wood floors, new control4 home audio throughout, extensive land scaping, new roofing, siding, gutters, hot water tank, and well pump all replaced within last 2.5 years. This home comes with a 3 car garage and a huge yard with lots of privacy and beautiful views. Property also includes a 10 zone sprinkler system. Don't miss this great opportunity and don't be the last to schedule your visit today!
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

15300 Lake Wisteria Rd

Corner villa situated on a desirable premium lakefront lot. Jasmine model is the largest 3bed 2bath house in Floral Lakes w/ a 2 car garage. Heaps of windows w/ an enclosed patio to enjoy the wide lake views. Huge kitchen with breakfast area, granite countertops and 42''cabinets. Enjoy separate laundry room right off the kitchen. Spacious master suite with walk-in-closet, oversize bathroom with double sinks and separate shower/tub. Vaulted ceilings throughout, large ceramic tile in living areas. Convenient accordion shutters throughout. this active community is beautifully maintained and includes a brand-new renovated clubhouse with Exercise Room,Billiards,Gameroom/Library,2pools,Hot Tub,Tennis,Shuffleboard,Putting Green,Social director and Manager on Site. Pet friendly and low HOA fees!!
Bloomington, ILjaredsells.com

2701 LONE OAK ROAD, BLOOMINGTON, IL 61705

This is the one you've been waiting for. An immaculate home on the 14th tee in Fox Creek and no detail has been left undone! As you enter the foyer, you are drawn in by the large, open, welcoming rooms and the golf course view. The main floor features 2 guest rooms, a library with customs bookcases, an amazing laundry room (complete with built-in hampers and tons of cabinets), a bar with wine cooler, beautiful fireplace, and gourmet kitchen. The kitchen is a cook's dream! The large island is a perfect workspace, the appliances are all GE Profile SS with both a gas AND electric oven, Amish cherry cabinets, and tons of counter space. Then there is the Master bedroom...WOW! Check out the 15 x 8 closet. It is amazing!! The bath features separate shower, tub, and double sinks. There is even a door leading out to the covered porch. As if this weren't enough, walk down the extra wide stairs to the basement. The daylight windows keep it nice and bright. There is a large FR with FP, a massive storage room, 2 more bedrooms, and a full bath. The bonus area is a workout room! Don't miss the wet bar with its own built-in frig/freezer. This home is perfect for entertaining! The yard is beautifully landscaped and has its own irrigation system. Have your morning coffee or evening beverage on the covered porch enjoying golfers or beautiful sunset. The garage is worthy of an award. Its a four+ car with one 10 ft door for your boat or RV. It is heated and has floor drains. Plus, there is a door leading to the backyard for easy access for a golf cart or mower. Finally, the home features a hospital grade HEPA filter with UV filtration to keep the inside air clean and hypoallergenic (new in 2020), 3 zoned heating and cooling, and 2 WH's...all high efficiency. Run, do not walk to see this gorgeous home and make it your own.
Ocean City, NJAtlantic City Press

6 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,449,900

One of a kind custom-built single-family home, on large corner with in ground pool! 6-bedrooms 4 full baths, sprawling home with almost 4,000 square feet. First floor has dual living rooms perfect for entertaining in one room and kids in the other with hardwood floors throughout. Also on this floor is formal dining room, Plantation Blinds throughout, an updated chefs’ kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, granite countertops, wine bar & beverage cooler, plus a bedroom and full bath on the first floor. Master suite on top floor with two walk in closets, bath with steam shower, private deck with access to a rooftop deck with amazing wetland and bay views. Great spot to watch the Fireworks in OC, AC, Sea Isle & Upper Township. Second floor features a Bonus Room which is large enough for an In-Law Suite or just a large family gathering/ kids hangout. Large back deck out the kitchen, in-ground pool featuring 6 spa jets and spa bench, privacy fence, shed and outdoor shower. Other features include dual zone gas heat, central air, tankless hot water heater, 2 car garage, storage, maintenance free vinyl siding and plenty of parking. This is a must-see home, easy to show.
Chambersburg, PAdayhometeam.com

445 Washington St E

Well maintained two story, 2 bedroom home in the Borough of Chambersburg. Completely renovated in 2008 with new drywall, paint, carpet, kitchen, heat pump, etc. Currently used as a rental. Large living room. Updated kitchen with electrical appliances that convey. Nice wide window sills. Mud room and bathroom with washer and dryer hook ups. Upstairs has a loft which could be used as a 2nd bedroom, office, exercise room, nursery, etc. Also has attic storage. Great location. Walk to elementary and high schools. Economical Borough utilities. Nice side porch to sit and enjoy outdoor living as well as a rear patio. Very long backyard with off street parking in rear of lot. Great opportunity for home ownership.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

8130 NW 83rd Street

Looking for a Quick Move In?! Beautiful Summerwood Floorplan ready for an August/September move-in! This three bedroom plus den home featured Impact Glass, an Oversized Screened and Covered Lanai. Home options include enlarged kitchen island, finished laundry room, oversized super shower and so much more. Designer selections include Gray and White Kitchen Cabinets, Lagoon Quartz Countertops, and 12 x 24 Palma Grey floor tile. This home is located in The Enclaves at Woodmont. Buyers utilizing seller's preferred lender, will receive $7500 towards their closing costs! Come see today!!
Real Estatesignaturenv.com

8837 Sherwood Park Drive

Beautiful 2 story, 4 bedroom home in Silverstone Ranch. There are two primary bedrooms, one upstairs and one downstairs. First floor opens into the great room which flow to the dining area, living room and kitchen. The first floor has gorgeous marble flooring throughout. The living room has a fireplace surrounded by a slate wall. Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops, with butler pantry and plenty of cabinets & counter top space. Downstairs is a primary bedroom with attached bathroom, laundry room and 1/2 bath. Walk upstairs on the beautiful wood staircase to access the loft, primary bedroom and additional bedrooms. Upstairs and downstairs is wired for surround sound. (current surround sound speakers do not stay).
Real Estateseybothteamhomes.com

34 Watson St

This Charming New England Style Colonial Home has been beautifully Updated with 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms and detached 1 Car Garage. Spacious Floor Plan with Living room, Dining room, Kitchen, Full Bath, Laundry and 2 Bedrooms on the first floor. The Kitchen has New White Cabinets, Quartz Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances and Hardwood Floors. Upstairs is the Spacious Master Bedroom, New Master Bath with Tiled Shower, 2 additional Bedrooms and New Main Bathroom with Tiled Tub/Shower and Tile Floor. This Home is Situated on a Quiet dead-end street on the West Bridgewater line, and Walking distance from the Campello train station. The First Showings Begin at the Open House Saturday 6/12 from 12 noon - 3 PM, No Appointments Needed!
Real Estatelisacburkemper.com

10341 Saint Katherine Lane

Lovely 2+ bedroom, 2 full bath St Ann home offers over 1400 sq ft of living space. Original hardwood floors in the living/dining, hall and both main floor bedrooms, completely updated main floor hall bath 2018 gutted to studs and everything new but the tub. Large kitchen with maple cabinets, tile floors and backsplash. Lower level offers a family room, large sleeping room and the 2nd full bath with a new vanity and ceramic tile floor. Nice outdoor space with spacious deck, level fenced backyard. Carport with equipment shed AC replaced in 2015. Quick walk to Tiemeyer park, Buder Elementary & Hoech Middle School.
MLScarolfertitta.com

2219 Grubbs Mill Road, Berwyn, PA 19312

Experience the beauty, the move-in ready ease, and features that everyone wants of this exquisitely remodeled French Country estate in prime Berwyn on sought-after Grubbs Mill Road. This exclusive, gated, custom residence sits on 2.3 pristinely manicured acres, with five bedrooms, five full and three half bathrooms, a 2015 swimming pool with spa and gas firepit, a 2,400 bottle temperature and humidity controlled wine cellar and tasting room with farmhouse beams and wine barrel flooring, and an expansive wet bar and family room for entertaining. Upon arrival, this stately home affords a circular driveway with gracious curb appeal, surrounded by mature trees and lush landscape. Inside, a grand foyer welcomes you home to a lovingly maintained retreat, complete with freshly painted walls, a light and airy floorplan, and several unique surprises too, including a reimagined master bedroom with massive walk-in closet, built ins, and generous spa bath. At the heart is a fully equipped chefâ s kitchen with ample custom cabinetry, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, two dishwashers, and a center marble island that opens to a large breakfast nook and light-filled living room anchored by towering floor to ceiling wood paneled fireplace and walls of windows bringing the outdoors in. Not one, but two oversized home offices are great for those who work remotely, complete with built-ins, added storage, and views, as well as one with separate entrance. Bonus upper level loft is great for kidâ s homework with built-in desks. Gorgeous designer details can be found throughout including Brazilian cherry hardwoods, stone flooring, custom wallcoverings, remote control shades, three gas fireplaces, a professional home gym with steam sauna, shower and separate dry sauna, plus sophisticated touches that make a house a home. Outside, itâ s all about connecting with nature amidst a canopy of trees. Here, a sparkling pool with spa and gas firepit and huge patio with a built-in gas grill add ambiance to family events, entertaining guests, alfresco dining, or simply well-needed time spent outdoors. Additionally, off of the finished lower level, there is a natural firepit and koi pond with peaceful waterfall for unwinding. Other highlights include a brand-new heating and cooling system, walk up attic with cedar closet, four-car heated garage, whole house generator, Pentair Easy Touch System to control the pool and all features, built-in Sonos Sound system with speakers inside and outside and fully fenced lawn with irrigation. Living here puts you minutes from the best of Berwyn in a prestigious Eastown location, with exemplary schools, and quick access to the esteemed Radnor Hunt Club. With the ultimate in privacy and 9,693 square feet of elegant spaces to live, work, and entertain, few offerings compare!
Egg Harbor Township, NJAtlantic City Press

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $419,900

AN AURA OF CALM AND WARMTH** BEAUTY, VALUE, & COMFORT** 3,300 SQ FT** HOME OFFICE** MULTI ZONED HVAC** GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOOR** DIMMER LIGHTS** SPRINKLER SYSTEM**PUBLIC WATER & SEWER**MULTI LEVEL DECK WITH GAZEBBO** The dramatic foyer of the COURTLAND MODEL instantly welcomes with its soaring ceiling which brings an abundance of natural light throughout the foyer. A gorgeous and flexible layout that allows for functional and modern living indoor & outdoor. From the moment you step into this spectacular home, you will find a living room flooded with natural sunlight adjacent to large dining room. Love cooking? Exquisite gourmet kitchen with lavish granite, plenty of cabinets & counter space. The kitchen with backsplash tiles accentuates style, openness and brightness. Gorgeous family room with gleaming hardwood floor & the fireplace transforms this room into a cozy haven on a chilly winter night. On the top level, you will find 4 very comfortably sized bedrooms w/a Master suite, not just having adequate size with high ceiling, but also offers private bath & a walk in closet is a wow factor. Master bath tub is ideal for quiet bath contemplation. Unfinished basement w/high ceiling has potential to be finished & it's a perfect spot to set a pool table for a few rounds with your buddies, make your own gym, or use it for storage. All season room, sliding door opens out to TREX DECK which is an ideal spot for sunbathing, read your favorite book on the swing or have BBQ gatherings.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6408 Lone Oak Drive

Fantastic Renovation and Expansion completed in 2017. Listing Pictures taken at that time. Great Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Backsplash, Breakfast Bar, Hardwood Floors Throughout Main Level and Stairway, Great Master Suite and Bath, Super Finished Basement, Recessed Lighting and Nice Trim Package. Fantastic Front Porch and Rear Deck. Super Location and Great Neighborhood. Mostly fenced backyard. Dual Zone HVAC for Comfort and Efficiency. 1 Car Detached Garage with Automatic Door Opener. Approx 1,000 sq ft per floor.CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - DO NOT APPROACH. Shown by appointment only to preapproved buyers. Letters of intent welcome. Seller/Agent related.
MLSthervagroup.com

3915 Fenwick Street

This 3 bedroom 1 bath has been completely renovated New Roof, Windows, Heat/Cooling, Systems, Flooring, Kitchen Cabinets, Counter Tops, Light fixtures, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer and Dryer, Bonus Recreation Room, Large fence in corner lot. Home sold as-is Listing courtesy of Virginia Capital Realty. Listing information © 2021 CVRMLS and...
Real Estategrassorealestategroup.com

33 Maltby Lane

Charming, cozy, two bedroom Ranch Style home on 1.08 acre lot with mature plantings. Living room with fireplace and custom wood wall, two pictures windows, one, with an Easterly view of the morning sun and rear yard and one on the Westerly side, overlooking protected farmland, and great sunset views. There is an attached screened in porch/breezeway and a single car garage. This home has a newer boiler and oil tank which are located in the unfinished walkout basement of 816 sq. ft. of unheated space, where there is storage and or a potential workshop. In addition, a new 1,000 gallon septic tank with new leach fields were installed and approved by East Shore Health District. This home is a great alternative to a condominium without condo fees. The home and property are truly a must see. Agent is related to Seller.
MLSthepianohomegroup.com

12182 Bristle Cone Lane

Welcome home to one level living at its finest! Come enjoy a summer breeze on this inviting country porch or light up the grill on the back deck. This is a well maintained rancher with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Caroline Pines. Caroline Pines is conveniently located close to I-95 and Route 301. This home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Outside you will find a paved driveway and nice storage shed that does convey with the house.