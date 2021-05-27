10706 Kirkaldy Lane

This is the one you've been waiting for. An immaculate home on the 14th tee in Fox Creek and no detail has been left undone! As you enter the foyer, you are drawn in by the large, open, welcoming rooms and the golf course view. The main floor features 2 guest rooms, a library with customs bookcases, an amazing laundry room (complete with built-in hampers and tons of cabinets), a bar with wine cooler, beautiful fireplace, and gourmet kitchen. The kitchen is a cook's dream! The large island is a perfect workspace, the appliances are all GE Profile SS with both a gas AND electric oven, Amish cherry cabinets, and tons of counter space. Then there is the Master bedroom...WOW! Check out the 15 x 8 closet. It is amazing!! The bath features separate shower, tub, and double sinks. There is even a door leading out to the covered porch. As if this weren't enough, walk down the extra wide stairs to the basement. The daylight windows keep it nice and bright. There is a large FR with FP, a massive storage room, 2 more bedrooms, and a full bath. The bonus area is a workout room! Don't miss the wet bar with its own built-in frig/freezer. This home is perfect for entertaining! The yard is beautifully landscaped and has its own irrigation system. Have your morning coffee or evening beverage on the covered porch enjoying golfers or beautiful sunset. The garage is worthy of an award. Its a four+ car with one 10 ft door for your boat or RV. It is heated and has floor drains. Plus, there is a door leading to the backyard for easy access for a golf cart or mower. Finally, the home features a hospital grade HEPA filter with UV filtration to keep the inside air clean and hypoallergenic (new in 2020), 3 zoned heating and cooling, and 2 WH's...all high efficiency. Run, do not walk to see this gorgeous home and make it your own.