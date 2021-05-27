451 NE 25th Ter

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleEast Boca Raton salt-water and self-cleaning Pool home with a tranquil waterfall feature, tumbled-marble pavers, a relaxing jacuzzi spa and an amazing outdoor living space. Four Bedrooms (includes two Master suites), Three Full Bathrooms, spacious closets, open-concept floor plan and lots of light. Large entrance foyer, Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen have travertine marble flooring throughout, which overlooks the tropical pool oasis. The home is equipped with solar panels (clean energy & reduces bills), a charging station for an electric vehicle, large circular driveway, accordion Hurricane shutters, knock-down textured ceilings, recessed lighting and professionally landscaped. No HOA! Minutes to the Beach, Mizner Park, Downtown, Restaurants, Cafes', Concerts, Shopping and more.

Camillus, NYCitizen Online

2 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $178,000

Lovely Village of Camillus Townhouse on a quiet wooded cul de sac now being offered. This freshly painted home in blue pastel tones, a flower lined walkway and inviting front porch has all the makings of a cozy cottage. The front door opens into a high ceilinged hallway with a large skylight, which baths the adjoining kitchen and breakfast bar in natural sunlight. Large sky light in entry way lights up the adjoining kitchen. The open floor plan of adjoining dining and living room space features a kitchen pass through window, gas burning fireplace ,professionally cleaned carpets and a combination of sliding doors and arched windows completing this large, bright living and entertainment space. Through the sliding doors you walk onto an oversized deck with views overlooking a private wooded yard that is picture perfect all 4 seasons! The lower level adds an additional 400 sq. ft. of living space to the 1340 sq. ft. footprint. This partially finished area includes a full bath. This wonderful family room has a glass sliding door that opens to the private yard. There is plenty of unfinished space perfect for storage. This 2 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath townhouse is move in ready! View More.
Mcfarland, WImadison

3 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $419,900

Showings start 6/10. Gorgeous ranch home in desirable neighborhood within the McFarland School Dist! Open concept floorplan features LVT flooring, large living room w/ big windows, sunny dinette w/ patio access & mud room with laundry & garage access! Kitchen has center island breakfast bar, Corian countertops, SS appliances & pantry cabinet. Large owner’s suite features en suite bathroom and huge walk-in closet. 2 add’l ML bedrooms are separate from owner’s suite, plus add’l ML bath w/ tub/shower combo. Partially finished LL offers add’l living space and walks out to back yard patio. 4th bedroom & third bath are framed out and ready to be finished! Enjoy grilling out on spacious deck or relax on back patio, surrounded by professional landscaping & raised garden beds in fully-fenced yard!
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

4110 NW 10th Ter

Fully updated 4 bedrooms 2 baths with a huge backyard and driveway! Completly private efficiancy with 1 bedroom and 1 full bath with a kitchen!
Broadlands, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

21527 Harvest Green Terrace

Welcome home to Broadlands! Beautiful move-in ready 3 level townhome in a quiet cul-de-sac with attached garage that backs to trees. Enjoy fresh paint, new carpet, new fixtures and more! The main level is open and airy with plenty of natural light. Spacious and modern white kitchen with recessed lighting, hardwood floors, brand new stainless steel appliances, ample pantry space and a large island. The breakfast room is just off the kitchen and leads out to the refinished deck, which faces trees and offers privacy screens. Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom with soaring vaulted ceilings, crown moulding, large walk-in closet and updated ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and the hall bathroom round out the top floor. Plenty of room for guests or working from home! Head downstairs to the flexible rec room that offers recessed lighting, gorgeous stained concrete floors, beautiful custom built-in's and a gas fireplace. Head outside to your private yard with a new brick paver patio! The yard could be easily fully fenced as both neighbors have already added fences. New windows on the front of the home, plus new sliding glass doors. New gutters being installed. New Water Heater. Enjoy all the Broadland amenities including 3 Community Pools, 9, Tennis Courts, Nature Center, Community Center (rentable for private functions), Fitness Center, 23 Tot lots, 150 Acres of trails, wetlands, & wildlife preserves for biking, walking, Professional landscaping, Community Newsletter, Community Events (concerts, movies, seasonal celebrations). Elementary school across the street via tunnel. Close to shopping including Trader Joe's, Loudoun One, Target, Whole Foods. Wegmans nearby! Near Leesburg Premium Outlets, Dulles Town Center, and more! Easy access to Dulles Toll Road, Sterling and Leesburg. A beautiful community, with plenty of parking and nature all around. Come see your new home today!
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

41712 Stonecutter St

Can it get any better than a previous model home? The superb Location makes it ideal for a short commute with easy access to Interstate 66, 50 and minutes away from Dulles Airport, Downtown Fairfax and the Stone Ridge Park and Ride Lot. Sitting on a corner lot this home is sure to offer you the desired privacy you deserve. This Masterpiece offers a distinct Contemporary living style with Functionality and comfort in mind. The main level offers an open layout with a 2 story foyer, 10 foot ceilings, exotic hardwood custom window treatments and area rugs, a luxurious formal living room/study with built-ins and dining room. The bright family room has a fireplace, abundant natural light and opens to the lavish kitchen that has a breakfast area that opens to a deck that overlooks the tree line view. The dream kitchen features a large Island with high end Countertops, a pantry with built in spice rack, space for a butler's pantry, upgraded cabinetry and high end Energy Star appliances. The Second floor has a perfect layout that features a luxurious Master suite with sitting room and large en-suite bath, spacious loft with hardwood and 3 large secondary bedrooms all with large walk-in closets and beautifully designed bathrooms with contemporary finishes. The stunning lower level showcases hardwood in main areas, rec room that opens to a patio, wet bar, game room, built in wine shelves , brick accent walls, 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 fully appointed baths. Listing includes area rugs and curtains! Too many upgrades to list so come and see your dreamhouse and don't let this one slip away!
Ocean City, NJAtlantic City Press

6 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,449,900

One of a kind custom-built single-family home, on large corner with in ground pool! 6-bedrooms 4 full baths, sprawling home with almost 4,000 square feet. First floor has dual living rooms perfect for entertaining in one room and kids in the other with hardwood floors throughout. Also on this floor is formal dining room, Plantation Blinds throughout, an updated chefs’ kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, granite countertops, wine bar & beverage cooler, plus a bedroom and full bath on the first floor. Master suite on top floor with two walk in closets, bath with steam shower, private deck with access to a rooftop deck with amazing wetland and bay views. Great spot to watch the Fireworks in OC, AC, Sea Isle & Upper Township. Second floor features a Bonus Room which is large enough for an In-Law Suite or just a large family gathering/ kids hangout. Large back deck out the kitchen, in-ground pool featuring 6 spa jets and spa bench, privacy fence, shed and outdoor shower. Other features include dual zone gas heat, central air, tankless hot water heater, 2 car garage, storage, maintenance free vinyl siding and plenty of parking. This is a must-see home, easy to show.
Home & Gardenmandelwillsell.com

2626 NE 5th Terrace

Imagine living in this extraordinary newly rebuilt home designed by a Fortune 500 global design architect. This 3 Bed/2 Bath masterpiece is 2,466 total SF & includes salt water heated pool, summer outdoor kitchen, guest-room en-suite w/kitchenette. Two-car air conditioned garage. The home was created w/a minimalist modern loft-like esthetic including 14' ceilings in the main living area & top-tier features. The home is located on a huge 10,260sf lot & close to the center of Wilton Dr. KitchenAid appliances & 10 foot waterfall island quartz countertop w/induction cooktop & underground exhaust. This chefs' kitchen will be loved by entertainers for years. In your primary suite, cares fade away w/a huge bath, double shower, spa tub, private toilet room, & 19' long walk-in custom closet system.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

5228 NW 112th Ter

Located in one of the most desired areas of Coral Springs, right at Coral Ridge exit of Sawgrass Expressway. Live blocks away from Parkland, without the hefty price tag/taxes of living in Parkland. Quiet neighborhood close to A schools, and low HOA fee. Close to everything including Target, Costco, &...
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

2216 NE 27th St

Exquisite open-floor plan, single story 3 bed, 3 bath pool home, large 3 car garage with 64 ft of waterfront. This home was professionally remodeled down to the studs in 2016 from the living room to the kitchen to emulate todays open contemporary style. The custom chefs kitchen boasts all Jenn-Air appliances, large Quartzite topped island with storage for all your kitchen wants. Marble flooring in the main living area and porcelain tile in the bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings in living/dining room with sky lights lead to large screened Lanai that fully opens to a stunning backyard featuring new pool finish and patio in 2018. Meticulously maintained landscaping and lighting done by an architecture design firm in 2018. New roof & hot water heaters 2015.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

1225 NE NE 5th Street

A Tropical Paradise Home in the Middle of Victoria Park area, Just few blocks away from the FAMOUS LAS OLAS BLVD. WITH GREAT NIGHT LIFE , RESTAURANTS AND MUCH MORE. Corner lot that is FENCED AROUND FOR PRIVACY. The landscaping shows different SPECIES OF GREENERY.3 Zones of A/C.. No carpets through out the house, A FANTASTIC OPEN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING, The private POOL brings you to think you are in the CARIBBEAN ISLANDS.IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS , protect the house from any storm or hurricane.
Real Estateseybothteamhomes.com

34 Watson St

This Charming New England Style Colonial Home has been beautifully Updated with 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms and detached 1 Car Garage. Spacious Floor Plan with Living room, Dining room, Kitchen, Full Bath, Laundry and 2 Bedrooms on the first floor. The Kitchen has New White Cabinets, Quartz Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances and Hardwood Floors. Upstairs is the Spacious Master Bedroom, New Master Bath with Tiled Shower, 2 additional Bedrooms and New Main Bathroom with Tiled Tub/Shower and Tile Floor. This Home is Situated on a Quiet dead-end street on the West Bridgewater line, and Walking distance from the Campello train station. The First Showings Begin at the Open House Saturday 6/12 from 12 noon - 3 PM, No Appointments Needed!
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

2725 NE 29th St

Location! Location! Location! Immaculate 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Home in Coral Ridge located in most sought after Bayview School District. Minutes to the Beach!. Open/split floor plan, high ceilings, porcelain tile, large pool with covered lanai, cabana bath. Lots of space for entertaining. Split AC units, large two car garage, circular driveway and updated landscaping. Impact Windows or Shutters on Windows. A MUST SEE!!!
Germantown, MDpenfedrealty.com

13722 Dunbar Ter, Germantown, MD, 20874

Welcome to 13722 Dunbar Terrace! This gorgeous three level, three bedroom townhome has been beautifully maintained. Concrete driveway leads you straight into your front entry, single car garage. Enter through the garage doors into the lower level of the home complete with powder room. The enormous bonus room holds endless possibilities. The first upper level is where it all begins. The huge living room, with gas fireplace, separate dining area, and beautiful country kitchen with space for an additional dining space. Beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and peninsula bar. The upper most level is where all of the bedrooms are located. Along with the ensuite primary bathroom and the second full bathroom in the hallway. All bedrooms have gleaming hardwood flooring that matches the living room and foyer. This home won't last long so schedule your private tour today!
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

111 NW 117th Ter

Beautiful East Facing 5 bed 3 bath home San Messina model Located in Saraceno (East) Community, 9' 4'' ceiling height; 22' ceiling in Living Room. Master Suite with walk in closets and huge bathroom. Excellent architecture and practical floor plan. High quality workmanship. Community Built by luxury home builder Regency Homes. Only 35 homes in gated safe community. Main floor fully tiled in terracotta finish Spanish tiles, Upper floor Wood Laminate. Smart technology washer & drier. New stainless steel kitchen appliances, 42" cabinets in the kitchen, Corean counter top, back splash. Central Vaccum system. Fans in dining, family and bedrooms. One bedroom and full bath on main floor. Over $80,000 worth upgrades built in and since bought. New exterior paint. Large Patio to entertain.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

2750 NE 52nd St

Simply Spectacular, Newly renovated Contemporary style 4 bed 3 bath waterfront pool home, Point lot with 250 ft of waterfront, 55 ft dock w/ electric & water. This home located in The Landings built at the end of a cul-de-sac , ultimate privacy. Interior features, 2 master suites w/ 1 Master suite just under 1,000 sq ft.,split bed floor plan, marble floors in living area, hard wood floors in bedrooms. Media room, laundry rm & a storage room. Exterior features mature lush landscape w/ fenced yard, expansive decking w/ Tiki Hut, sound & lighting perfect for entertaining. New Gas Genrac generator w/ a 7 yr warranty runs entire home. Impact windows & doors, custom impact front door w/ decorative glass, new garage impact door, new level 2 charing station. Mins to Intracoastal, Boater's Dream.
Real Estateminotsells.com

703 1st St NE

Welcome home! As you walk into this charming 3 bed, 1 bath home you are greeted by a porch with plenty of natural light. You continue in through the living and dining room separated by a wooden archway where the dining room has a beautiful wood fireplace. The kitchen boasts newer white cabinets, countertops and sink. Also on the main floor are all three bedrooms and a full bath. The unfinished basement has high ceilings and the potential for adding more bedrooms if desired. The fenced in backyard is great for pets and enjoying the summer months. The single stall garage at the end of the driveway is accessible from the backyard, and allows for nice storage or a shop if desired! In the last 3 years all flooring has been replaced, new lighting installed, fresh paint throughout, and the kitchen and bathroom have been refinished! Call your agent and schedule a showing today!
Real Estatemurrayrubin.com

47 ERASER RD

Beautiful End Unit 2nd Floor Condominium Unit located in the desirable Schoolhouse Mews complex of Moorestown. This bright and airy unit has a large Living Room with Cathedral Ceiling and Skylight, Pergo Flooring in Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Hallway. Brand New Kitchen just installed with White Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Quartz Countertop (being installed on 6/7/21), Newer Carpeting in both Bedrooms. The Master Bedroom has a Ceiling Fan, Walk in Closet and Private Ceramic Tile Bathroom. The Hall Bath is also Ceramic Tile! This is a Turn Key home and won't last! The location is excellent with great access to major roadways including Routes 73 and 38. Shopping and great dining on Main Street in downtown Moorestown is just a couple minutes away!!
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

1677 NE Osprey Bnd

Amazing fully remodeled 6-bedroom 4-Full Baths 3-Car Garage in the amazing community of Savanna in Weston. New Kitchen with new stainless appliances, wine cooler and gourmet island. Wood laminate throughout 2nd floor with oversize master bedroom and built-in closets. Beautiful travertine pool deck and backyard, perfect for family and friends. Fully Fenced. Newer (2020) AC. Laundry room with Washer/Dryer and a Sink. Resort style gated community with clubhouse, 3 pools and many amenities for the whole family to enjoy. Great A Rated Schools in one of the most beautiful and safest cities in SE Florida. A must see!
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

509 NE 28th St

DO NOT WALK ON PROPERTY WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT. Property is occupied!. This lovely home is all about location and size. Walk to Wilton Drive from this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in a quiet single family residential neighborhood. You will want to spend all your time relaxing and entertaining friends and family in the oversized Florida Room or make it a great play room for the kids. Relaxing screened in front porch and a sunny patio in the rear of the home. Put your personal touches on this home and make it your own. Priced well to reflect needed updates. Room for a pool. Owner has drawings.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6408 Lone Oak Drive

Fantastic Renovation and Expansion completed in 2017. Listing Pictures taken at that time. Great Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Backsplash, Breakfast Bar, Hardwood Floors Throughout Main Level and Stairway, Great Master Suite and Bath, Super Finished Basement, Recessed Lighting and Nice Trim Package. Fantastic Front Porch and Rear Deck. Super Location and Great Neighborhood. Mostly fenced backyard. Dual Zone HVAC for Comfort and Efficiency. 1 Car Detached Garage with Automatic Door Opener. Approx 1,000 sq ft per floor.CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - DO NOT APPROACH. Shown by appointment only to preapproved buyers. Letters of intent welcome. Seller/Agent related.