18034 Samba Lane

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDON'T MISS !! Beautiful 3/2 split floor plan in Symphony Bay, a gated community. Kitchen has been totally renovated with custom wood cabinets, granite counters, granite breakfast bar. All stainless steel appliances. Private, nicely landscaped fenced in yard. Accordion hurricane shutters on all windows. ''A'' Rated schools. Community Club house with Pool, Fitness Center, Tennis Court, Pickleball and kids playground. All Pet sizes, buyer must confirm.

3199 NW 85th Ave #3199

Spacious END UNIT 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome step out your front door & right into the pool! This 2-story unit offers many upgrades including HURRICANE IMPACT windows & sliding door. Main living level has an open floorplan, Mexican tile flooring, updated kitchen w/ butcher block counters, stainless steel refrigerator & dishwasher, guest bath, full size front loading washer & dryer, private patio. 2nd level has wood look laminate flooring, volume ceilings w/ shiplap design detail, master suite with dual sinks, slate shower & river rock floor, walk in closet, barn doors, 2 guest bedrooms share an updated 2nd bath. 2 prime assigned parking spaces. Conveniently located near shops, restaurants & easy access to major highways. Great investment opportunity rent right away! CASH ONLY.
5 SUSSEX AVE

**SHOWINGS START FRIDAY 6/11 after 10:00** Welcome to this fabulous bi level! 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a totally fenced in yard! The roof was done this year (2021)! As you enter the home, you will notice the freshly painted walls. Hardwood floors are located throughout the upper level. The kitchen has been recently updated with white cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. There is a breakfast bar located in this area. The ceramic tile flooring and the white block backsplash are great features! The kitchen is open to the dining room. The living room and dining room are open to each other. The dining room has newer light fixture highlighting the table area. The living room has an abundance of windows that allow in natural lighting. Located on this level is the 3 bedrooms. Great size and neutrally decorated. The main bath has a title surround shower with a white vanity with nickel fixtures. As you make your way downstairs, you will notice the wood look flooring. The fourth bedroom is located downstairs. Neutral carpet, gray painted walls and recessed lighting. The family room overlooks your private yard through the bay window. There is a full bath downstairs, with a stall shower and white vanity. The laundry room has great storage space and leads to the one car attached garage. The backyard is very large and can fit a pool, swing set, volleyball court or whatever you choose! The concrete patio is great space for outdoor entertaining. There is a fire pit located in the back of the yard. A storage shed is also located in the corner of the lot for your outdoor storage. Don't miss your opportunity to call this place your home! Located close to major highways, shopping, restaurants and more!
403 Nebbiolo Lane

This home is single-level living at its finest! Featuring a sun-soaked entry, this home design is bright and airy. A well-appointed kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and ample storage space. The casual dining area is adjacent to the kitchen and provides a convenient and intimate setting. The great room is the perfect setting for relaxation with its cozy fireplace and ample natural light. Sizable secondary bedrooms feature a shared en-suite bathroom. The appealing primary bedroom suite boasts a lavish walk-in cave shower and ample closet space. Enjoy views of the backyard from the sunroom addition in this home. This home design is a best seller with all the most popular options ready for your final touches without the wait! A wide array of community amenities are located nearby. Don't miss this opportunitycall today to schedule an appointment!
21527 Harvest Green Terrace

Welcome home to Broadlands! Beautiful move-in ready 3 level townhome in a quiet cul-de-sac with attached garage that backs to trees. Enjoy fresh paint, new carpet, new fixtures and more! The main level is open and airy with plenty of natural light. Spacious and modern white kitchen with recessed lighting, hardwood floors, brand new stainless steel appliances, ample pantry space and a large island. The breakfast room is just off the kitchen and leads out to the refinished deck, which faces trees and offers privacy screens. Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom with soaring vaulted ceilings, crown moulding, large walk-in closet and updated ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and the hall bathroom round out the top floor. Plenty of room for guests or working from home! Head downstairs to the flexible rec room that offers recessed lighting, gorgeous stained concrete floors, beautiful custom built-in's and a gas fireplace. Head outside to your private yard with a new brick paver patio! The yard could be easily fully fenced as both neighbors have already added fences. New windows on the front of the home, plus new sliding glass doors. New gutters being installed. New Water Heater. Enjoy all the Broadland amenities including 3 Community Pools, 9, Tennis Courts, Nature Center, Community Center (rentable for private functions), Fitness Center, 23 Tot lots, 150 Acres of trails, wetlands, & wildlife preserves for biking, walking, Professional landscaping, Community Newsletter, Community Events (concerts, movies, seasonal celebrations). Elementary school across the street via tunnel. Close to shopping including Trader Joe's, Loudoun One, Target, Whole Foods. Wegmans nearby! Near Leesburg Premium Outlets, Dulles Town Center, and more! Easy access to Dulles Toll Road, Sterling and Leesburg. A beautiful community, with plenty of parking and nature all around. Come see your new home today!
99 Devoe St

This charming traditional,3-bedroom 2-bath home, is located in Marietta Forest, a lovely Westside neighborhood. Kitchen features new (2017) appliances, pantry, stainless steel double sink, wood cabinetry, and a breakfast bar. Cozy Living Room with wood burning fireplace. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and kitchen. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet, master bath with soaking tub and shower combo, plenty of storage, and large vanity. Vinyl laminate floors throughout most of the house. Large fenced in backyard, perfect for children or pets. New roof in 2020, new Central A/C in 2016.Easy access to I-10, local shops, dining, and schools. This home won't last long. schedule you're showing today! 
10784 Carmelcove Circle

Are you looking for a piece of paradise? This Stunning and Highly Appointed Indian Model home is for YOU!!! Offering a plethora of features such as: A Heated, Salt Water Pool Enclosed in a Screened-In Lanai on a Picturesque and Private Water Lot. Custom Landscaping, Tile Floors and Crown Molding throughout, Pull-Outs, Custom Closets for maximum storage, 2yr old Lenox AC, Designer Window Treatments, Gourmet Kitchen with Top Wood Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters with Matching Full Backsplash, Upgraded Bathrooms, Widened Driveway & Extended Garage, Short Walk to Clubhouse, and so much more! Valencia Reserve is an extremely active 55+ Community with loads of activities including Tennis, Pickle Ball, Shows, Clubs, Crafts, Cafe, Pools, Fitness Center... Welcome Home!
6408 Lone Oak Drive

Fantastic Renovation and Expansion completed in 2017. Listing Pictures taken at that time. Great Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Backsplash, Breakfast Bar, Hardwood Floors Throughout Main Level and Stairway, Great Master Suite and Bath, Super Finished Basement, Recessed Lighting and Nice Trim Package. Fantastic Front Porch and Rear Deck. Super Location and Great Neighborhood. Mostly fenced backyard. Dual Zone HVAC for Comfort and Efficiency. 1 Car Detached Garage with Automatic Door Opener. Approx 1,000 sq ft per floor.CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - DO NOT APPROACH. Shown by appointment only to preapproved buyers. Letters of intent welcome. Seller/Agent related.
8809 Leisure Lane

MUST SEE!! MOVE IN READY!!! This charming immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath transitional home is situated in a quiet neighborhood near Harry G. Daniels Park. The great room has a vaulted ceiling that open up to a renovated kitchen that features plenty of new cabinets, hardwood flooring, newer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a granite breakfast bar which is wonderful for entertaining. Large private master suite has two closets and a full bath on the second level. Two additional bedrooms and full bath is on the first level. Enjoy a large rear deck for grilling and entertaining in the large private fenced back yard. New roof in 2020, new HVAC in 2018, double wide driveway and storage shed. This home is located within walking distance to the Harry G. Daniels Park, First Tee Golf, playgrounds, soccer field, walking trails for pet owners and families, and more. This home is convenient to downtown Richmond, Route 10, Route 288, Chesterfield County Government Complex, Fort Lee, shopping, schools, and restaurants.
39 Kelly Lane

Home sweet home. Tucked away on a lovely cul de sac neighborhood on the Wilbraham line, you will find this one owner home. This lovingly maintained home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, a formal living room and dining room and an inviting den overlooking the beautiful backyard. The kitchen is open and spacious with lots of cabinetry and an island for food prep. Updates include a newer roof (2020), newer heating system and central air compressor (2019). Enjoy the upcoming summer months in the spectacular 1.62 acre level lot with fenced in area ideal for those furry friends to run free. Added bonus is the highly coveted Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School System and ideal location near the one of a kind, gorgeous Great Horse golf course. Opportunity knocks, some minor cosmetics will bring this well cared home to the next level!
207 Willow Lane

In town Berryville ! Walkable to town amenities ! Adorable cottage on a very nice lot on Willow lane ! great starter or retirement home ! Home comes furnished and could be a great investment ! Location, location at affordable price !!. Listing courtesy of Century 21 New Millennium. ©2021...
311 Triton Lane

Location Location Location!!! Be on the Beach in 5 min from this updated home. Brilliant floor plan is perfect for entertaining with new LVP flooring throughout living space. Kitchen opened to the Great Room and comfortable Sit Down Bar. Spacious kitchen lots of cabinets & countertops. Dining Room with treyed ceiling is roomy and great room large enough for all the friends that will be visiting you at the beach provides plenty of relaxing space. 2 covered back patios backing are perfect for relaxing with a book or a cup of Java. Spacious master is anointed w/Jetted bath tub, tiled flooring & dual vanities. No Yard to maintain, no siding to power wash, no grass to mow, no wind/hail insurance to pay for, all you have to do is come home and relax, lay around the pool, going to the beach or spend your time doing what you really want to do. Walk or bike to shopping and restaurants. Close to Wilmington and Jacksonville and literally minutes to the beach makes this a perfect home.
33 Maltby Lane

Charming, cozy, two bedroom Ranch Style home on 1.08 acre lot with mature plantings. Living room with fireplace and custom wood wall, two pictures windows, one, with an Easterly view of the morning sun and rear yard and one on the Westerly side, overlooking protected farmland, and great sunset views. There is an attached screened in porch/breezeway and a single car garage. This home has a newer boiler and oil tank which are located in the unfinished walkout basement of 816 sq. ft. of unheated space, where there is storage and or a potential workshop. In addition, a new 1,000 gallon septic tank with new leach fields were installed and approved by East Shore Health District. This home is a great alternative to a condominium without condo fees. The home and property are truly a must see. Agent is related to Seller.
8311 Cedar Hollow Lane

Bright, spacious, open-space concept and vaulted ceilings. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and epoxy-coated garage, over-sized driveway. Spacious dining room makes for a sweet space to entertain. Upgraded bathrooms and kitchen. Granite counter top, granite island, new range, stainless steel appliances. Privacy PVC fence, in-ground salt-water pool and travertine deck surrounded by beautiful Palms and hedges. Newer easy to use hurricane accordion shutters. Low monthly maintenance in an A district school. Before you decide, check this one out!
2853 Briarcote Lane

Ideal spacious ranch with amazing updates. Newer kitchen with glass and crown accents. Laminate floors and new 4 inch base trim. Addition to home creates a 2nd large living space with brick fireplace and slider to covered patio. Lovely outdoor space is great for outdoor dining or just enjoying a sunset. Lots of mature well maintained trees and shrubs. Newer roof, newer windows, vinyl siding, enclosed soffits and fascia. 2019 water heater. HVAC +/- 10 years and recently serviced with clean bill of health. Price Includes refrigerator and very nice washer dryer set. MOVE IN READY.
12182 Bristle Cone Lane

Welcome home to one level living at its finest! Come enjoy a summer breeze on this inviting country porch or light up the grill on the back deck. This is a well maintained rancher with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Caroline Pines. Caroline Pines is conveniently located close to I-95 and Route 301. This home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Outside you will find a paved driveway and nice storage shed that does convey with the house.
1009 Gunston Lane

Welcome to the home you've been waiting for! Nestled in the quiet community that is Grove Park, this home has a beautiful front yard leading you into a functional floor plan w/ a first floor master, addtl study/br, open kitchen w/ breakfast area, 2 living areas, & a sunroom w/ deck access. Walk upstairs to 3 addtl bdrms w/ plenty of storage space. Neighborhood has great amenities: a clubhouse w/ a pool, a lake, tennis courts, a basketball court, walking trails, and golf nearby. Won't last long!
12823 Talley Lane

HUGE SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE IN EXCELLANT CONDITION. THREE FINISHED LEVELS. MAIN LEVEL LIVING ROOM DINNING ROOM STUDY ROOM SUNROOM. EXCELLANT VIEW. WELL KEPT .SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Listing courtesy of Taj Realty, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and...
110 Drury Lane

Situated on a large PRIVATE LOT, this gorgeous home is in exemplary condition & LOADED w/ custom detail thru-out including soaring/decorative ceilings, hardwood/ceramic tile floors, elegant fixtures, gas log fireplace, custom cabinetry, stainless appliances & more. Home features OPEN FLOOR PLAN w/ family room, gourmet kitchen w/ large breakfast area, formal dining room, ISOLATED master retreat w/ private glamour bath & BEST OF ALL, HOME OFFERS PRIVATE LIVING QUARTERS (AN ISOLATED GUEST RETREAT OR MOTHER IN LAW SUITE) W/ PRIVATE ENTRY OFFERING A BEDROOM, BATHROOM & 2ND KITCHEN! ROOF 2019, HVAC 2018. Home offers PRIVACY FENCED BACKYARD & detached workshop remains! Just minutes from the Lake!
12525 Vanzille Lane

Must See!! Breathtaking 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home on 0.86 Acres Conveniently Located Close to I-65!! Living Room with LVP, Gas Logs & Crown Molding, Dining Room with LVP & Crown Molding, Eat in Kitchen with Breakfast Area, Custom Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliance & Large Bar, Isolated Master with Trey Ceiling, Crown Molding & LVP, En Suite Bath with Tile Floor, Double Walk In Closets, Double Vanity, Garden Tub and Separate Shower, 3 Additional Bedrooms with LVP, Large Deck on the Back of the Home, Unfinished Room Over Garage, Per Seller Home Has New LVP Flooring, All New Paint, New Metal Duct Work, New Vapor Barrier, Septic Pumped 2020. Gas Logs Tank is a Rental, Termite Bond with Cooks.
1171 Shasta Lane

Multiple offers. Highest and best by Monday, June 7th at 3:00 pm. The Perfect One Story 4 Bedrm, 3 Bath home is designed with flexible options to suit the unique needs of your family. The family room serves as the heart of the home, overlooking the covered back patio through a wall of windows. A beautiful central fireplace in the family room is visible from the open-concept kitchen and breakfast nook, as well as the nearby dining room. The private master suite features beautiful tray ceilings and a huge walk-in closet. There are three additional bedrooms at the front of the house, as well as a flex room that can serve as a living room or study. Wood floors, blinds, 3 car garage, huge corner lot.