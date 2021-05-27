18034 Samba Lane

**SHOWINGS START FRIDAY 6/11 after 10:00** Welcome to this fabulous bi level! 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a totally fenced in yard! The roof was done this year (2021)! As you enter the home, you will notice the freshly painted walls. Hardwood floors are located throughout the upper level. The kitchen has been recently updated with white cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. There is a breakfast bar located in this area. The ceramic tile flooring and the white block backsplash are great features! The kitchen is open to the dining room. The living room and dining room are open to each other. The dining room has newer light fixture highlighting the table area. The living room has an abundance of windows that allow in natural lighting. Located on this level is the 3 bedrooms. Great size and neutrally decorated. The main bath has a title surround shower with a white vanity with nickel fixtures. As you make your way downstairs, you will notice the wood look flooring. The fourth bedroom is located downstairs. Neutral carpet, gray painted walls and recessed lighting. The family room overlooks your private yard through the bay window. There is a full bath downstairs, with a stall shower and white vanity. The laundry room has great storage space and leads to the one car attached garage. The backyard is very large and can fit a pool, swing set, volleyball court or whatever you choose! The concrete patio is great space for outdoor entertaining. There is a fire pit located in the back of the yard. A storage shed is also located in the corner of the lot for your outdoor storage. Don't miss your opportunity to call this place your home! Located close to major highways, shopping, restaurants and more!