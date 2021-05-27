Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reno, NV

Police: Car turns on Mill Street causing motorcycle crash

By Staff
KOLO TV Reno
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcycle rider is being evaluated for a head injury after a crash Wednesday night on Mill Street at the entrance to northbound Interstate 580. The crash closed Mill Street’s eastbound lanes. A Mazda was turning onto the northbound entrance at about 10:20 p.m. but didn’t yield...

www.kolotv.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Accidents
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Local
Nevada Traffic
Reno, NV
Traffic
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Police#Traffic Accident#Car Crash#Rider#Turning#Kolo#Mill Street#Nev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Mazda
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Sun Valley, NVKOLO TV Reno

Woman arrested in Sun Valley hit-and-run that injured boy

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE MAY 21: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman in connection with a hit-and-run in Sun Valley that injured a 10-year-old boy. Jonathan was hit just before 7 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021 in the area of Lone Cedar Lane and Yukon Drive.
Nevada StatePosted by
Nationwide Report

Multi-vehicle pile-up led to injuries on US 50 and Nevada 28 (Lake Tahoe, NV)

On Saturday morning, a crash involving three vehicles caused injuries on US 50 and Nevada 28. The incident took place at about 10:52 a.m. on US 50 and Nevada 28 while reports showed that the wreck led to injuries. Two medical helicopters and a ground ambulance rushed the injured passengers to the hospital, said the Nevada Highway Patrol. The crash also led to the traffic closure of the US 50 on Spooner Summit for about 3.5 hours. The authorities confirmed that one of the vehicles involved rolled over and they do not suspect impairment as a reason behind the crash.
Reno, NVmynews4.com

Small fire breaks out at Billinghurst Middle School

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after a small fire broke out in the boys bathroom of Billinghurst Middle School in Reno Friday afternoon. The fire was contained to the trash can in the bathroom. Students and staff were briefly evacuated as a safety...
Reno, NVKOLO TV Reno

Reno police issue 86 citations in pedestrian safety operation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department gave 86 citations Friday and five warnings to pedestrians and drivers who violated pedestrian safety laws. Ten officers focused on areas where Reno police have seen the most pedestrian-related incidents. Pedestrians are required to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all...
Carson City, NVKOLO TV Reno

Biker incident shuts down US 395/I-580 near Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Northbound U.S. 395/Interstate 580 was closed at the boundary of Carson City and Washoe County due to an overwhelming number of Mongol motorcycle gang members, authorities said. Traffic cameras show the highway has reopened. A group of Mongols were driving to Reno Friday afternoon and perhaps...
Washoe County, NVKOLO TV Reno

Dozers, NV Energy, more crews helping TMFPD battle fires

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Trying to prevent fires from happening. After a memorable 2020 fire season for all the wrong reasons the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District made some changes in 2021. “We have more personnel, more equipment, and we have equipment that is staged in strategic locations that can...
Sun Valley, NVKTVN.com

Crash At Sun Valley Boulevard And West Seventh Avenue Diverts Traffic

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is diverting traffic on southbound Sun Valley Boulevard onto Staci Way due to a crash. Drivers should use caution in the area. Officials say the crash happened at Sun Valley Boulevard and West Seventh Avenue. The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) is investigating the crash. Sheriff's...
Carson City, NVKTVN.com

I-580 In Washoe Valley Closed As Law Enforcement Make Arrest

Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they are assisting Carson City law enforcement with an arrest on I-580 northbound in Washoe Valley. The Sheriff's Office is doing traffic control at this time. Northbound I-580 between Bellevue Road and the Washoe Valley south exit is closed. Drivers coming from Carson City getting...
Sparks, NVmynews4.com

Sparks man sentenced after undercover drug bust

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man could spend up to 11 years behind bars for committing several crimes in 2019 and 2020. Adam Moore, 30, was previously charged with drug and firearm offenses in an undercover operation. While out on bail, Moore ran from police...
Sun Valley, NVKOLO TV Reno

Detectives searching for man who cashed counterfeit checks

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect wanted in connection with a counterfeit check scam. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said the man was caught on surveillance video cashing counterfeit U.S. Treasury checks at Hobey’s Casino in Sun Valley. The checks totaled $3,173.60. Each check used the same fake and/or stolen identity, the sheriff’s office reported.
Washoe County, NVKOLO TV Reno

Mugs featuring local police dogs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -- Do you love dogs? How about police dogs?. If you do, this is your chance to support local police dogs and their handlers. Washoe County K9 Partners is releasing a new mug featuring a dog and its handler every month through November. Kyago’s mug is available...
Reno, NVmynews4.com

Ask Joe: Why are load bearing officer vests used by some departments but not others?

Reno, Nev — From the Ask Joe file we have a question about some newer police equipment designed with safety in mind that some departments are using these days but not all. Our viewer, who only wanted to be identified as a Reno Police officer, wants to know why RPD has not authorized or purchased the new load bearing vests that are designed to put less stress on officers' bodies?
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

How a sheriff’s sergeant went rogue, part 4

THIS IS RENO began seeking answers into the criminal case against former Sheriff’s Sergeant Dennis Carry more than a year ago. In that time, we were continually met with resistance from the Reno Police Department, the City of Reno, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Reno City Attorney’s Office. Those entities denied access to information and individuals involved with this case and failed to follow Nevada’s public records laws on multiple occasions. Officials would not even confirm public information or respond to simple questions. Public records, however, including the criminal complaint and affidavit filed against Carry, reveal extensive details in this case, in addition to records obtained from local courts and even records obtained in partnership with Madison365.com in Wisconsin. Names of alleged victims in this case are not reported out of respect for their privacy. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty. Carry, through his attorney, would not comment on the allegations against him.