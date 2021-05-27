Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Deep-Rooted Racism, Discrimination Permeate US Military

By Kat Stafford, James Laporta, Aaron Morrison, Helen Wieffering
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Stephanie Davis, who grew up with little, the military was a path to the American dream, a realm where everyone would receive equal treatment. She joined the service in 1988 after finishing high school in Thomasville, Georgia, a small town said to be named for a soldier who fought in the War of 1812.

www.nbcchicago.com
View All 22 Commentsarrow_down
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
52K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Military Personnel#Military Service#Military Bases#Systemic Racism#Racial Discrimination#White Racism#Racial Stereotypes#Racial Minorities#American#Fairchild Air Force Base#The Associated Press#Ap#The Defense Department#The Military Times#Splc#The Air Force#Congress#U S House#Basic School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
United States Department of Defense
News Break
Army
Related
MinoritiesTimes Herald-Record

My View: Federal anti-discrimination laws should extend to military

Military Appreciation Month is celebrated every May, which is why it’s a special month for me as a veteran. I served as a Leutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army for nearly three decades. I dedicated my life to this country and proudly served in Bosnia and Iraq. When I joined the Army, I couldn’t fully be myself as a gay American because of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” or DADT, a notorious policy that barred openly LGBTQ Americans from serving in the U.S. Armed Forces until its repeal in 2011. I had to hide who I was and yet I put my life on the line to protect the freedoms that we all cherish as Americans.
MinoritiesSalamanca Press

Racism festers throughout US armed forces ranks

The Associated Press spoke with current and former enlistees and officers across the military. They described a deep-rooted culture of racism and discrimination, despite repeated efforts to eradicate it. (May 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Minoritiesthestkittsnevisobserver.com

World View: Mass Murder, Racism in US Military, World Heats Up, More

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — An employee who gunned down eight people at a California rail yard and then killed himself as law enforcement rushed in had talked about killing people at work more than a decade ago, his ex-wife said….Read More. For Stephanie Davis, who grew up with little,...
tuipster.com

In interviews with current and former enlistees and officers in nearly every branch of the U.S. military, an investigation found a deep-rooted culture of racism and discrimination that stubbornly festers, despite repeated efforts to eradicate it.

Deep-rooted racism, discrimination permeate US military. For Stephanie Davis, who grew up with little, the military was a path to the American dream, a realm where everyone would receive equal treatment. She joined the service in 1988 after finishing high school in Thomasville, Georgia, a small town said to be named for a soldier who fought in the War of 1812.
MinoritiesPosted by
CNN

How to stop racism against AAPIs in the military

There has been an increase in egregious hate crimes against Asian American military members and veterans, writes Ravi Chaudhary. Dedicating their lives to our country only to face racism -- often from other service members, who perpetually see them as foreign -- has been particularly painful for AAPI service members during the pandemic.
Atlanta, GAhbr.org

To Dismantle Anti-Asian Racism, We Must Understand Its Roots

In the days that followed the mass shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, that killed eight people, six of them Asian women, an outpouring of pain from Asian and Asian American communities in the United States flooded social media. As mainstream media outlets fumbled their initial reporting on the events, the corporate world responded with a smattering of supportive statements on social media to denounce the violence that occurred.
Lexington, VAwcn247.com

Report on racism at Virginia Military Institute due Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — The findings of a monthslong investigation into racism at the Virginia Military Institute will soon be made public. The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia said an independent law firm's final report will be released by Tuesday afternoon. Gov. Ralph Northam and other state officials ordered the probe after The Washington Post reported that Black cadets and alumni faced “relentless racism." An interim report documented their responses. The final report will include recommendations. VMI was founded in 1839 and is the nation’s oldest state-supported military college. It didn't accept African Americans until 1968 or accept women until the 1990s.
MilitarySouthern Poverty Law Center

Serving National Guardsman Sought to Build White Power Army

WASHINGTON - A serving national guardsman and U.S. Marine Corps veteran helped the accelerationist organization, The Base, plan a white power army, according to a new report published in Hatewatch. The piece, which follows his path to radicalization, provides an inside look at the dangerous and disturbing trend of links between former and active-duty members of the U.S. military and extremist organizations.
MinoritiesPosted by
PRX

Lawsuits bring attention to caste discrimination in the US

This month, lawyers representing lower-caste workers building a temple for a Hindu group in New Jersey filed a lawsuit claiming they were forced to work for less than $2 an hour. It’s one of a handful of suits driving a push in California to add caste to anti-discrimination policies. That...
Minoritiessandiegouniontribune.com

Critical race theory in the classroom can teach that ‘laws alone don’t end racism’

The arguments against discussing the issues raised by critical race theory have been growing, including criticisms that the framework — which started in the 1970s with legal scholars looking at how systemic racism is revealed in this country’s laws and history — is divisive, that it makes White people feel badly about themselves, or that it’s anti-American and that it engages in revisionist history. Legislation banning the teaching and discussion of critical race theory in schools and workplaces is also growing, drafted primarily by conservative lawmakers in a number of states.
MilitaryKingfisher Times and Free Press

Woke takeover of US Military endangers us all

Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier was fired this month as commander of a U.S. Space Force unit. His “offense”? Speaking the truth about critical race theory’s rapid inroads among America’s armed forces. The woke left views the military as a crucial ideological battlefield. And much of the brass and civilian leadership at ...
MinoritiesMySanAntonio

CGTN AMERICA: The Impact of Deep-Rooted Racism In Tulsa

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C. CGTN America releases “The Impact of Deep-rooted Racism in Tulsa”. CGTN America continues to track an issue that polls show many in...
Maui County, HIMaui News

US Military fallen honored this day

Girl Scout Troop 162 Brownie Scout and Cub Scout Pack 49 Webelos Scout Adelyn Leong, 9, places a U.S. flag next to a Maui Veterans Cemetery gravestone Saturday morning with the help of her brother, Cub Scout Colin Leong, 6. Standing by with more flags are Girl Scout Ava Busch, 9, (left) and Lauren Andaya, 9, who is both a Brownie Scout and a Webelos Scout. A small army of scouts, leaders, parents and other community members placed flags by each of the cemetery’s roughly 3,100 graves in honor of Memorial Day. As always, the annual event spurred conversations and thoughts about the many veterans buried at the cemetery. “With Memorial Day, I kind of feel sad because of all of these people, they fought for us,” Adelyn Leong said. “They died even though they knew they had to leave their loved ones behind.” Maui County Veterans Council Sgt. at Arms Bo Mahoe said the group effort was appreciated. “They are learning patriotism, community service and civic duty,” Mahoe said. “We’re just so fortunate such a large group turned out today. In an hour and five minutes we are almost completely done.”
Mobile, ALCNN

US Navy christens only warship named for a foreign capital

(CNN) — A bottle of wine was broken across a mass of gray metal in Mobile, Alabama, on Saturday, as the United States Navy unveiled the only ship in its fleet to be named after a foreign capital. The USS Canberra -- named for Australia's seat of power -- is...
ImmigrationFort Wayne Journal Gazette

US targets root of migrant surge

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is trying to entice Central American nations to tackle the corruption and poverty that have helped drive a surge of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border and presented an early challenge for the Biden administration. In his first visit to...