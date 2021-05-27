Cancel
Tech M&A in Asia at record high, main deal driver in the region -industry data

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 2021-05-27

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Mergers and acquisitions targeting technology companies have hit a record high in Asia Pacific, Dealogic data shows, and dealmakers expect this M&A pace to continue as the pandemic spurs a shift toward virtual activities in the economy. Tech M&A has totalled $136.2 billion in 2020, more...

wibqam.com
Businessbusinesshala.com

SoftBank-backed VTEX reveals revenue surge in filing for U.S. IPO

(Businesshala) – VTEX, a Brazilian digital commerce platform backed by SoftBank Group Corp, on Friday filed for an initial public offering in the United States, revealing a 56% jump in revenue in the three months ended March 31 . The company began its operations in Brazil in 2000, established its...
Economyalbuquerquenews.net

Biz China Weekly: REITs, SOE profits, trade surplus

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The following are the highlights of China's business news from the past week:. China's first batch of publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) began trading on Monday, with five on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and four on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The price change...
Worldthefintechtimes.com

Covid-19 Catalysing the Rapid Growth of Asia Pacific Regtech Sector

Regtech in Asia Pacific (APAC) faces the difficult challenge of bridging the divide between developed and developing economies in the region, according to a report released today by the Irish government’s trade and innovation agency Enterprise Ireland. The divide was particularly highlighted as the effects of Covid-19 accelerated the demand for the adoption of regtech solutions in the region.
Economyb975.com

China’s Geely scraps STAR Market listing plan

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Friday it would drop plans to list new renminbi shares on mainland’s Nasdaq-like STAR Market. Zhejiang-based Geely, China’s highest-profile automaker, thanks to parent group investments in Daimler AG and Volvo Cars, is currently listed in Hong Kong with a market capitalisation of HK$255 billiion.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

European shares near record high as industrials jump

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 25 (Reuters) - European shares inched towards a record high on Friday as construction-related stocks tracked a jump on Wall Street on the back of an infrastructure bill, while Credit Suisse rose after a Reuters report it was considering a potential merger with UBS.
Economypingwest.com

Chinese EV maker Xpeng to raise up to USD 2 billion via Hong Kong IPO

U.S listed Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng Motors has filed for a dual primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that could raise between USD1 billion to USD2 billion. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) gave Xpeng the green light for the Hong Kong share sale. A dual primary...
Businessfinancemagnates.com

Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Becomes a Clearing Member of Central Depository

UP Fintech Holding (Nasdaq: TIGR), which operates Tiger Brokers, announced on Friday that its Singapore-based subsidiary has received approval-in-principle to be admitted as a Clearing Member of The Central Depository (Pte) Ltd (CDP). Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd (TBSL) has also been admitted as a trading member by receiving in-principle...
Marketsmelodyinter.com

Integrated Asean capital market within reach

PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift envisions a shared common depository among Asean countries to be on the cards, as the means to integrate the various exchanges in Southeast Asia become more viable. “We believe distributed ledger has that ability; it’s not about trust being institutionalised and...
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Bot Mitigation Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Alibaba Cloud, DataDome, Geetest

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Bot Mitigation Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Bot Mitigation Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Businessthewestsidegazette.com

Asia’s Richest Man Announces Partnership With Google For 5G

MUMBAI, India — Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, who is chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, on June 24, announced the launch of JioPhone Next, a fully-featured smartphone developed in partnership with search engine giant Google. “JioPhone Next is one of the most affordable smartphones globally, which has cutting-edge...
Stocksinvesting.com

Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.66%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.66%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Mazda...
New York City, NYPosted by
Coinspeaker

Chinese Ride-Hailing Firm Didi Targets $60+ Billion Valuation in IPO

Going by Didi’s updates prospectus, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc has shown interest in acquiring a share of up to $750 million in the IPO. China’s ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc is expecting that an IPO could value it at over 60 billion. An SEC filing made Thursday shows that the company is going to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol ‘DIDI’.
Chinalatinamericanews.net

Chinese FM chairs high-level meeting of BRI Asia-Pacific region

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work hand in hand with all parties to continue building the Belt and Road with high quality, and building closer partnerships for health cooperation, connectivity, green development, and openness and inclusiveness to provide more opportunities for all parties, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks hit record high as tech heavyweights gain

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, June 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares hit an all-time high on Thursday, boosted by technology heavyweights that tracked a record high finish on the Nasdaq overnight. The won gained, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 11.38 points, or 0.35%, to 3,287.57 by 0204 GMT, and was set to gain for a third straight day. ** Technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.37% and peer SK Hynix added 1.61%, while battery maker LG Chem and Hyundai Motor edged up 0.24% and 0.21%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 96.2 billion won ($84.70 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** "The KOSPI touched a record high as risk appetite increased on weaker yen, rising U.S. bond yields... hawkish stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve remains a pressure," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. ** Meanwhile, South Korea's central bank said on Thursday it sees upward inflationary pressure on both demand and supply amid the country's recovery from the pandemic, reinforcing views it is shifting to a less accommodative policy. ** The won was quoted at 1,135.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.22%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,134.5 per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,134.5. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 point to 110.24. ** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.3 basis point to 2.038%. ($1 = 1,135.8400 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock futures point to record highs with economic data, Fed speeches on deck

U.S. stock futures pointed to record highs at Thursday’s opening bell as traders await key economic data and further commentary from the Federal Reserve. Dow futures traded up 173 points, or 0.51%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.47% and 0.56%, respectively. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are on track to open at all-time highs.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Hong Kong's Logistics Firm Lalamove Files Privately For $1B US IPO

Hong Kong’s on-demand logistics and delivery firm, Lalamove, or Huolala, has filed confidentially for a U.S. initial public offering (IPO) to raise a minimum of $1 billion to tap the pandemic induced e-commerce demand surge, Bloomberg reports. Recently, Chinese trucking startup Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (NYSE: YMM) raised $1.6...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Top Tech Stocks To Watch After Nasdaq Sets Record High

Tech stocks are heating up with the Nasdaq Composite powering to a record high. Compared with the S&P 500 and the Dow, the Nasdaq Composite was the relative outperformer, hitting a new intraday all-time high. The bullish sentiment came after Powell reiterated that inflation pressures will be temporary. With Big Tech companies such as Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) bouncing back from sharp sell-offs to continue a dramatic surge, investors are on the lookout for top tech stocks in the stock market that may still be worth buying.
StocksMacdaily News

Nasdaq closes at record high as Big Tech roars back

The Nasdaq ended at a record high on Tuesday, lifted by Apple, Amazon, and other top-shelf tech companies as investors shifted their focus to growth stocks. Microsoft’s stock market value breached $2 trillion for the first time, while Apple, Facebook and Amazon also rallied. Amazon had over $5.6 billion in...