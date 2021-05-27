Tech M&A in Asia at record high, main deal driver in the region -industry data

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, June 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares hit an all-time high on Thursday, boosted by technology heavyweights that tracked a record high finish on the Nasdaq overnight. The won gained, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 11.38 points, or 0.35%, to 3,287.57 by 0204 GMT, and was set to gain for a third straight day. ** Technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.37% and peer SK Hynix added 1.61%, while battery maker LG Chem and Hyundai Motor edged up 0.24% and 0.21%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 96.2 billion won ($84.70 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** "The KOSPI touched a record high as risk appetite increased on weaker yen, rising U.S. bond yields... hawkish stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve remains a pressure," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. ** Meanwhile, South Korea's central bank said on Thursday it sees upward inflationary pressure on both demand and supply amid the country's recovery from the pandemic, reinforcing views it is shifting to a less accommodative policy. ** The won was quoted at 1,135.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.22%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,134.5 per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,134.5. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 point to 110.24. ** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.3 basis point to 2.038%. ($1 = 1,135.8400 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)