Albuquerque, NM

One ABQ Today: Thursday, May 27, 2021

Albuquerque, New Mexico
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Trash & Recycling Collection

Residential trash and recycling collection is on a regular schedule. Thursday customers should leave their bins at the curb no later than 7 a.m. The City will collect trash, recycling, and large items on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021.

Bus Status

Buses are running on a modified weekday schedule due to COVID-19. View routes & schedules.

Events

Join the Open Space Visitor Center for week two of a 6-week series of Kundalini Yoga tomorrow, May 29 from 9 to 10 a.m. The OSVC is happy to announce that they are one step closer to having large in-person events again. Because we are currently allowed to have groups of 20 outdoors, we are able to bring back the popular Yoga on the patio!

Upcoming Reminders

the Environmental Health Department will resume enforcement of the Clean and Green Retail Ordinance, which curbs the use of single use plastic bags in retail settings, effective August 1, 2021. In light of New Mexico’s improving public health outlook and moving forward to full reopening with sustainable best practices. Learn more about the Clean and Green Retail Ordinance.

ABOUT

Albuquerque , with a population of 1,171,991 as of 2016. The CSA constitutes the southernmost point of the Southern Rocky Mountain Front megalopolis, including other major Rocky Mountain region cities such as Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Denver, Colorado, with a population of 5,467,633 according to the 2010 United States Census.

