Homeless

Former drug addict becomes mentor to others

By Kristen Consillio
KITV.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than 20 years in and out of prison, 47-year-old Raquel Pupuhi finally had enough. She said she was addicted to ice for 15 years. Her drug problem led to forgery and theft crimes, running from the law and eventually becoming homeless. Her last — and longest — stint...

www.kitv.com
