Former drug addict becomes mentor to others

Over the last few months there have been several overdoses throughout Perry County; some were fatal and some were not. One thing is clear: We need to do something. In the past few weeks, the community has come together to try and combat this wave of overdoses hitting the area. Local law enforcement agencies have been increasing patrols and efforts to locate and seize controlled substances. Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Blair, in partnership with state Rep. Chris Fugate, launched an anti-fentanyl campaign and the leaders working on a bill to call for more accountability from the justice system and a stricter form of punishment and sentencing for those caught trafficking fentanyl. Several community groups and organizations have set up at events and distributed free Narcan kits to communities that have had high numbers of overdoses. The health department is continually promoting their needle exchange program in hopes of helping people use clean needles and reduce the spread of diseases. Treatment and recovery centers have been advocating and advertising their services, hoping to save at least one person.