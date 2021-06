At the time of writing this, the legislative session has not yet adjourned, leaving a very small hope that a much-desired piece of legislation could still come forward. The reality is this is not likely to happen this year. The legislation I am referring to is Senate File 590 — an act relating to the creation of land banks. This legislation could create a new tool for Marshalltown and many other cities and counties to combat blighted properties and be proactive in redeveloping our communities.