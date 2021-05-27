Ford: Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030

General Motors could be set to sell its Warren Transmission plant in Michigan to an unnamed buyer. In a statement sent to The Detroit News on Thursday, GM spokesman Dan Flores said a “prospective buyer is under contract to purchase GM’s former Warren Transmission plant,” and that the buyer is currently in the process of “completing their due diligence prior to closing on the property.” The automaker expects the sale to close sometime in the third quarter of this year, Flores also said.