Special Weather Statement issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN DECATUR...RED WILLOW AND SOUTHEASTERN HITCHCOCK COUNTIES UNTIL 215 AM CDT At 112 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles north of McCook, moving southeast at 30 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include McCook, Trenton, Culbertson, Indianola, Bartley, Danbury and Lebanon.alerts.weather.gov