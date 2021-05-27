Rewriting history: Centennial wins first boys tennis section title since 1999

The A & W Titans Baseball team traveled to Glasford, Illinois to take on Illini Bluff and they came away winners on Friday afternoon. It was never in doubt for the titans who had a 4 to 0 lead after three innings. Colin Hornback kept Illini Bluffs off the board throughout and then with his bat in the fourth and two men aboard he extended the lead to 6 to 0 in favor of A & W. Hornback had a no-hitter going into the 4th inning before Illini Bluff got their first hit. From there Horrie would help the TItans extend the lead to 8 – 0 and a final score of 8 to 1.