Rewriting history: Centennial wins first boys tennis section title since 1999
Over the last month, Craig Morley left no doubt as to what he expected from the Centennial boys tennis team during the 2021 postseason. "Four weeks ago, I started talking to the boys about having the goal of being section champions," said Morley, the Golden Hawks' head coach. "Everything we were doing was to become Valley champions. Almost every practice we would bring something up to keep foremost in their minds that this is our goal."