The Vegas Golden Knights beat Montreal 2-1 in overtime in Montreal on Sunday night as Nicolas Roy popped in the game winning goal 1:18 into the overtime period. The win ties the series at 2-2 and gives the Knights back home ice advantage as they head back home to T-Mobile Arena for game five on Tuesday night at 6pm. The Canadiens were holding the Knights in check and led 1-0 until Brayden McNabb tied the game halfway through the third period. Robin Lehner started the game in goal for Vegas and tallied 27 saves. Knights head coach Peter DeBoer said he gave Lehner the start not because of the mistakes by Marc-Andre Fleury in the previous two games, but because of the heavy workload that Fleury has shouldered. Lehner hadn’t started a game since game one of the Colorado series.