James Bond is now owned by Amazon!

By Editorial Staff
moviehole.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter whispers for months now of a takeover, Amazon and MGM have signed an agreement for the streamer to acquire MGM. In addition to the James Bond series of films, MGM is also home to such franchises as “RoboCop”, “Tomb Raider”, “Legally Blonde”, “Creed” and “Poltergeist”. Upcoming titles for MGM...

moviehole.net
Moviesflickdirect.com

James Bond Franchise to See Theatrical Releases Despite Amazon Acquisition

James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have stated that they plan on making more films for the franchise, despite the news about Amazon acquiring MGM. "We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films for the worldwide theatrical audience," said Broccoli and Wilson. The deal definitely...
TV Showswhathifi.com

Amazon to buy MGM studios (and James Bond) for $8.45 billion

Amazon has agreed to buy MGM, the Hollywood film studios famous for making the James Bond movies, for $8.45bn (£6bn). Last week we reported how the tech giant was said to be "weeks into negotiations" on the billion-dollar deal. Now that it's signed and sealed, Amazon's Prime Video streaming service could soon have access to some of the most iconic movies ever made.
MoviesGamespot

James Bond Movies Will Still Release In Theaters, Despite Amazon Purchase

Even super spies like James Bond have to adapt to modern times, but that doesn't mean future 007 films will head directly to streaming--despite the recent acquisition of Bond studio MGM by Amazon. On the contrary, series producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson say they're "committed" to keeping Bond on the big screen, according to Variety.
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Amazon Buys MGM, Studio Behind James Bond, for $8.45 Billion

James Bond has a new home. Amazon and MGM officially announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion. MGM has nearly a century of filmmaking history and complements the work of Amazon Studios, which has...
BusinessComing Soon!

Amazon to Acquire MGM, Including James Bond & Rocky Franchises

Last December, it was revealed that MGM was planning to sell its entire film studio including its wide and rich film and TV library, and now it looks like the studio has finally found the right partner, who will help one of the world’s oldest film studios further expand into the competitive streaming landscape. Today, it has been officially announced that Amazon and MGM have entered into a definite merger agreement allowing Amazon to officially acquire MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion.
BusinessStreet.Com

James Bond, Rocky, Pink Panther Primed to Join Amazon With MGM Deal

Jeff Bezos' Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report has signed an agreement to acquire MGM Studios. On Wednesday, the company made the announcement of the purchase of Hollywood's historic movie studio for a whooping $8.45 billion. MGM, which is known for its roaring lion as a logo, has produced numerous hits...
Movieswxxinews.org

Geva Theatre presents the real, and stolen, James Bond

Diplomat. Soldier. Polo player. Treasure hunter. Race-car driver. Jet-setting international playboy. The FBI suspected he was an assassin working for the Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo. But you know him as the real-life inspiration for James Bond. “It’s kind of astonishing that one person can be in so many places at...
MoviesCNET

Watching James Bond movies in order, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

You've never watched a James Bond movie? Even so, you probably know at least a little something about 007, the big-screen secret agent with a license to kill who's been a pop culture powerhouse for six decades and counting. A man in a tuxedo holding a pistol. Sean Connery's accent. Daniel Craig's abs. Billie Eilish's Grammy-winning theme song for No Time to Die. That enduring catchphrase: vodka martini -- shaken, not stirred.
MoviesTVOvermind

Which Actor Played the Best M in The James Bond Movies?

First, we have to go over who’s played the role of M in the James Bond movies, and then it becomes easier to determine, in our opinion anyway, who was the best at it. From Bernard Lee to Robert Brown to Dame Judie Dench to Ralph Fiennes, M has been a constant in James Bond’s life that has been more or less in charge of the super-spy and thus has had the unenviable position of reigning him in from time to time. To say that any single person is better than the other is kind of difficult mainly because only two of them really had the chance to oversee MI6 in the same time period, since Lee and Brown came from an earlier time and as such, Bond’s behavior, while not always looked upon kindly, was often looked past as many people would likely agree. There’s no doubt of who Bond is and who the character has always been since he can be a gentleman but he’s usually a martini-drinking ladies man that does things his own way as long as he can get away with it and doesn’t appreciate being bound up by rules a lot of the time. While Lee and Brown took their roles as M seriously enough to turn in a decent performance and make it clear that they were in charge, Dench managed to do something that the first two didn’t, or wouldn’t according to the script. She collared Bond in a manner that he didn’t fully appreciate but in a way that he really needed according to many people since his apparent misogyny was becoming a bit of a problem for some and his overall persona was seen to be a little troubling. In other words, people no longer appreciated what they saw as toxic masculinity and were glad to see someone calm Bond down occasionally.
EntertainmentPosted by
Fatherly

This Huge LEGO James Bond 007 Aston-Martin Is Positively Shocking

Sean Connery only drove the Aston-Martin DB5 in two James Bond movies — Goldfinger and Thunderball — but after those showstopping appearances, the silver ’60s sportscar became a permanent James Bond Easter egg. Excluding Quantum of Solace, the car has appeared in every single Daniel Craig Bond movie, including the upcoming film No Time to Die. The DB5 also cameoed in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies and The World Is Not Enough.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

James Bond film was blocked from India shoot amid fears it would show country ‘in poor light’

Skyfall was originally supposed to film in India until production fell through over a list of conditions put forth by the Indian Railways.In 2011, officials working on the 23rd James Bond film approached the Indian railway ministry for permission to film a scene atop a moving train.Former Indian railway minister Dinesh Trivedi told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that producers were told filming could take place dependant on three criteria.“I put three conditions: that they will not show that passengers in India travel on roofs of trains; that there will be no compromise with safety during the shoot;...
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Hasbro Star Wars Reveals First Mads Mikkelsen Action Figure and More

Hasbro Star Wars Reveals First Mads Mikkelsen Action Figure and More. It’s “another round” of Star Wars figure reveals, and what more appropriate actor to immortalize in plastic than Mads Mikkelsen? Okay, his Galen Erso may not have been the most dynamic, action-packed character, but the actor is a franchise VIP, having appeared in Marvel, Star Wars, James Bond, and soon Harry Potter and Indiana Jones films. In celebration of Rogue One‘s fifth anniversary, he and Riz Ahmed’s Bodhi Rook will get 6-inch Black Series figures. In additional celebration, previous Rogue One action figures that came out with notoriously subpar actor likenesses will see rerelease with photoreal face printing. So yes, a Jyn Erso that finally actually looks like Felicity Jones is coming, and the hard-to-find Chirrut Imwe and Baze Malbus will get easier to obtain.
Moviesnewpaper24.com

Subsequent James Bond: Tom Hardy dangers shedding 007 spot to Regular Folks star after BAFTA win | Movies | Leisure – NEWPAPER24

Subsequent James Bond: Tom Hardy dangers shedding 007 spot to Regular Folks star after BAFTA win | Movies | Leisure. On the finish of the 12 months the following James Bond film, No Time To Die, will finish Daniel Craig’s time because the worldwide spy, and usher in a model new actor into the fold. Over the previous 12 months, Tom Hardy has been one of many favourites to take over from the Knives Out star, however that each one could possibly be about to vary.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

James Bond Celebrates Throwback Thursday With Giant, Award-Winning Explosion From The Daniel Craig Era

By the time No Time To Die is released into theaters, it will almost be six years to the day that the previous James Bond film, Spectre, was released. Undoubtedly, there will be some fans of the Daniel Craig era that will need a refresh on the events of that 2015 film, as it’s been a while and it’s not a particularly popular chapter. However, if you should take anything from that film, it’s the gigantic, award-winning explosion that was just shared on social media in celebration of Throwback Thursday.