Covid-19 vaccinations will be available to anyone aged 25 and over in England from Tuesday, the health secretary announced – as questions remain over whether the government’s plan to lift lockdown by 21 June will go ahead.Matt Hancock told MPs that text invitations will be sent out “over the remainder of this week.”He also confirmed that the UK’s medicines regulator has determined that the Pfizer vaccine is “safe and effective” for teenagers 12 years and older, adding that he would ask the JCVI to come forward with clinical advice on a timetable for vaccinating this age group.The health secretary added...