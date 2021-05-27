Rev. Mia Garnette White preaches reflection, unity in COVID’s wake

Sunday, June 27, is the 13th Sunday of Ordinary Time. Mass Readings: Wisdom 1:13-15; 2:23-24; Psalm 30:2-13; 2 Corinthians 8:7, 9, 13-15; Mark 5:21-43. The first reading speaks of the goodness of creation. “God did not make death,” the ancient sage says, “nor does he rejoice in the destruction of the living.” He continues, “All the creatures of the world are wholesome … for God formed man to be imperishable. … By the envy of the devil, death entered the world.” The biblical worldview is that death is an invader, not part of God’s original plan. Adam and Eve had access to the Tree of Life, by which they could live forever (Genesis 2:9, 16; 3:22), and the plants were food for all creatures (Genesis 1:29-30), so even killing and eating among the animals was unnecessary. But man’s sin and the supernatural forces of evil (the devil and his demons) have marred God’s good creation. Yet it will not remain this way forever: In the world to come, death will be overcome and harmony restored (Revelation 21:4).