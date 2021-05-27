Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Rev. Mia Garnette White preaches reflection, unity in COVID’s wake

bluemountaineagle.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleFirst Congregational Church’s historic new pastor. Rev. Mia Garnette White, the new senior minister of First Congregational Church of St. Louis, United Church of Christ (UCC) was processing her sermon days before Pentecost Sunday, the day Christians commemorate the early church’s reception of the Holy Spirit. It was also the...

www.bluemountaineagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Church Of Christ#Christians#Ucc#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Religionkaftanpost.com

Prophet T.B Joshua dies of Covid

Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua popularly known as T. B. Joshua is dead. Born on June 12, 1963, he was a televangelist and philanthropist. He reportedly died of the Indian strain of Covid in Lagos on Saturday evening shortly after concluding a programme at his church. Joshua was the leader and...
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Deseret News

The remedy for discord, as told in one church address

This article was first published as the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox weekly. The call came with short notice. The national president of the NAACP and two Latter-day Saints apostles would be at a sacrament meeting in downtown Salt Lake City. Was Tracy Browning willing to be the opening speaker?
Religionadventist.news

God's Message

Greetings, brothers and sisters! As a Seventh-day Adventist, you have probably heard of the three angels’ messages found in Revelation 14:6-12. After all, these proclamations have been at the heart of the Seventh-day Adventist message and mission ever since the beginning of this movement. These messages are prophetic, illustrating the reliability of God's Word, and proclaiming the most serious warnings found in Scripture.
Religionrrumc.org

Reflections By Rev. Dan Bogre

As I put this article together, we just announced last Sunday that we are no longer requiring masks. We also announced that starting Sunday, July 4, all the social distancing markers will be coming down and we will be welcoming the parking lot service back into our Chapel at 8:30am every Sunday morning.
ReligionHillsdale Daily News

From death to life

I don’t know about you, but I tend to be impatient. I want to see results as soon as possible. The idea of waiting a long time for something is difficult. This is what we learn in Scripture. God is not in a hurry like we are. As Peter reminds us, “With the Lord one day is as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day.” God is working things together, according to his will, and he is patient. This is important to remember as we think about Scripture as well as our own lives.
Richmond, VAstyleweekly.com

Preaching for Peace

The room is cherry red and the Rev. Donte McCutchen is on fire. Love Cathedral congregants are dressed in all white, hands held high, heads nodding vigorously, lips moving imperceptibly. We’re on the cusp of some great cathartic awakening and McCutchen must contain his own excitement as well as the...
Religionascensionpress.com

Made in God’s Image: Discovering Unity in Diversity

“God created man in his image; in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them.”. In the image of God he made us. Thus, we all reflect attributes of God and share in an identity as sons and daughters of the creator of the universe. This incredible truth binds every human person both to God and to one another as at the end of time, we are all destined to know and to love God and one another so as to share in eternity with him and one another in heaven.
Religionchinachristiandaily.com

40 Christian Faith Stories (Part 2)

God loves the world. Each of us is chosen by God, and we all have different experiences and stories behind our faith in God. Here are 40 stories and experiences behind people's faiths that I have heard and seen. Maybe the story behind your faith might be here. While part...
ReligionWorship Matters

A Father’s Day Pastoral Prayer

This past Sunday at my church I had the privilege of leading the church in our pastoral prayer. Before we planted Sovereign Grace Church of Louisville almost 9 years ago, I had never been a part of a church whose Sunday meeting included a pastoral prayer. It wasn’t long before we realized how much we had been missing.
Religionworldcatholicnews.com

Jesus’ Miracles Are Signs of the Sacraments| National Catholic Register

Sunday, June 27, is the 13th Sunday of Ordinary Time. Mass Readings: Wisdom 1:13-15; 2:23-24; Psalm 30:2-13; 2 Corinthians 8:7, 9, 13-15; Mark 5:21-43. The first reading speaks of the goodness of creation. “God did not make death,” the ancient sage says, “nor does he rejoice in the destruction of the living.” He continues, “All the creatures of the world are wholesome … for God formed man to be imperishable. … By the envy of the devil, death entered the world.” The biblical worldview is that death is an invader, not part of God’s original plan. Adam and Eve had access to the Tree of Life, by which they could live forever (Genesis 2:9, 16; 3:22), and the plants were food for all creatures (Genesis 1:29-30), so even killing and eating among the animals was unnecessary. But man’s sin and the supernatural forces of evil (the devil and his demons) have marred God’s good creation. Yet it will not remain this way forever: In the world to come, death will be overcome and harmony restored (Revelation 21:4).
Havre, MTHavre Daily News

Pastor's Corner: Farewell

Over the last three years, I have written over 40 articles for the Pastor's Corner about faith, God, Christian living and the church. At the end of the month, I will be moving to a new call. My goal has never been to have everyone agree with me all the time but to share my voice as a "young," single, female pastor. I hope that I may have challenged you to question what you believe about the faith you've inherited in conversation with the present-day context that we live, move and have our being in.
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer for Your Prodigal - Your Daily Prayer - June 25

“For this son of mine was dead and is alive again; he was lost and is found."So they began to celebrate. - Luke 15:24. I write this from a place of once being a prodigal daughter. Raised in the church from a young age I knew the way I should go, but the world had a firm grip on me. I confused chaos for fun and disobedience for being a confident girl. My heart was emotionally thrown to and fro, from choices I made that did nothing but leave me broken. I longed to feel whole, but I couldn’t find wholeness - I was blind to needing Jesus.
Religiondailypostathenian.com

Sunday School Lesson

Matthew 14:22-33 I. Jesus Sends the Crowd Away (Matthew 14:22-23) After the dramatic feeding of the 5,000, which authenticates Jesus’ authoritative power to heal and supply the needs of the crowds, Jesus now reveals Himself as the true Son of God, who has authoritative power over the elements of nature and so deserves the worship that is due to God alone.
Religionraptureforums.com

Heavenly Work

Imagine a runner at the starting line, with the whole track ahead of her. The track is not like any she’s ever seen. It goes on forever, never-ending. The race begins, and the runner is off. Astonishingly, with every step, her speed increases exponentially. A few miles go by in the blink of an eye, and she isn’t even breathing hard. There is no pain in her muscles, no weariness, no thirst, or need for rest. As the miles pass by, the joy of the race grows and grows. Just as she thinks the track is about to end, another thousand miles open before her. And another. And another.
Religiondailypostathenian.com

Is there a standard in Christian worship?

As we look at the worship services of various denominations we do see a variety of worship practices. I have known of congregations having a contemporary (or modern) worship service and also more of a traditional worship service. The members are able to choose which type of worship services they prefer.
ReligionHerald and News

Faith Matters: Adventists look to strengthen body and spirit

Adventists believe the actions and words that sum up our behavior can be the best witness there is to the love of Jesus Christ. They strive to put away the self-focused behavior of the world and replace it with humble, Christian behavior. The Seventh Day Adventist Church has always placed...