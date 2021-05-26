newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

The Politics of Stank

By Sarah Isgur
thedispatch.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Biden’s legislative agenda coming up against many roadblocks in Congress, Sarah, Steve, David, and Jonah debate which one of Biden’s main objectives will actually be made into law. Then, the gang explains even though Florida’s new “anti-Big Tech” law is likely to be unconstitutional, it could be a political win for DeSantis and anyone else who hitches their wagon to taking on Big Tech. Also in an extended, well-informed discussion about the violent crime spike, The Dispatch Podcast-ers talk about how we got in this situation, how to get out of it, and the politics of crime. Finally, Putin and leaders in Belarus have taken drastic measures to muzzle a journalist critical of the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, and the group discusses whether the threat of nuclear war is warranted to get the journalist back.

podcast.thedispatch.com
ElectionsTheInterMountain.com

Reader comments on political climate

The following statements are clips and quips from recent newscasts and newsprints. All are verifiable. The NYC spokespeople for the alternate lifestyle parade has banned the police from showing a presence because they don’t like them and some LGBTQ and possibly XOJWPMDVZY folks might be intimidated and stay away. Holy cow! Who runs that city?
U.S. PoliticsTimes-Argus

Political amnesia

Let’s talk about the last week or so. Here are some facts. Republican leaders insisted that purging Trump critic Rep. Liz Cheney from their ranks was necessary to unify their party ahead of next year’s midterm elections. Former president Donald Trump celebrated Cheney’s ouster by calling her a “bitter, horrible...
Presidential ElectionMarconews.com

To face Russia and Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden needs a smart strategy

We can't turn Putin into a nice guy or the West’s relationship with Russia into a friendly one. But we could lower tensions and the risk of war. Four months into its term in office, the president needs a clearer sense of strategy before meeting with Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16 — because face-to-face meetings with the Russian leader are no guarantee of progress on any issue. The problem greatly predates the Trump administration. Just ask George W. Bush, who thought he had gained a positive window into Putin’s “soul” when hosting him in Texas in 2001; within a few years, Putin was cracking down on political opponents at home and invading the small nearby country of Georgia. Or ask Barack Obama, who met several times with Russian leaders as he sought to “reset” relations back in 2009-2010, only to watch the relationship fall apart spectacularly by 2014.
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

The Republican Party is building a political bomb

Frida Ghitis writes today's Republican Party is building a political bomb. When it all blows up -- and it will, unless the party changes course soon -- the result will be not just rhetorical extremism, but could well include real violence.
Politicsbitchute.com

Heraclius610 Politics

Go outside, chucklefucks. SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610. Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/. Our enemies are leaving, not us. SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610. My gaming channels:. Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/. Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e. May 19, 2021. Oh, and this was a Soros funded DA too. Figures. Message for Reps:. Ban critical race theory in publicly funded institutions on the grounds that...
U.S. Politicsenmnews.com

Russian Foreign Minister Says Kremlin Is Monitoring ‘Persecution’ of U.S. Capitol Rioters

Ahead of a mid-June meeting in Geneva with Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden said on Sunday he’ll bring up the issue of human rights with the Russian president. “I’ll be meeting with President Putin in a couple of weeks in Geneva,” Biden said during a speech marking Memorial Day, “Making it clear that we will not — we will not stand by and let him abuse those rights.”
Protestsnewsatw.com

Belarus: A climate of fear for opposition activists

When the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, ordered a Ryanair flight to divert to Minsk and arrested a wanted dissident who was on board, opposition activists inside the country were shocked and scared. The mass street protests that began last summer have been crushed, with fear driving people off the streets.
PoliticsDaily Progress

Opinion/Editorial: Toughen sanctions on Belarus

In recent months, Europe has watched impotently from the sidelines as Alexander Lukashenko brutally reasserted his illegitimate authority over the population of Belarus. The protest movement that threatened the survival of his regime after fraudulent 2020 elections has, for the time being, been subjugated: a combination of state violence, media suppression, incarceration and torture has battered a people into temporary submission. The modest sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States have had limited effect, while deepening the dependency of “Europe’s last dictator” on Vladimir Putin’s largesse and goodwill.
Politics24newshd.tv

Putin ready to discuss rights in Russia, US with Biden: Moscow

President Vladimir Putin is ready to discuss a range of rights issues with his US counterpart Joe Biden when they meet next month, including the "persecution" of those behind the US Capitol riot, Moscow said Monday. Biden on Sunday pledged to press the Kremlin chief to uphold human rights when...
U.S. Politicsoutkick.com

Democrats Trying to Rewrite Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address Line

Abraham Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address, have you read it? If not, the clock is ticking. Democrats and a handful of Republicans are supporting legislation that would rewrite the motto of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which is based on a specific quote from Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address. “To care...
PoliticsNew York Post

Russia diplomat warns US of ‘uncomfortable’ signals ahead of summit

The Biden administration should prepare to be made “uncomfortable” by Russian “signals” ahead of next month’s scheduled summit between the president and his Moscow counterpart, Vladimir Putin, a top Kremlin diplomat said Monday. Reuters, citing the RIA news agency, reported that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Washington “should...
EuropeDerrick

Popular Belarusian news site says editor seized

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A popular Internet news site in one of Belarus’ largest cities says its chief editor has been seized. The report of the detention of Hrodna.life editor Aliaksei Shota comes amid a crackdown on independent journalists and opponents of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Politicsbeaconjournal.com

Commemorating American soldiers' sacrifices began after Civil War

On April 19, 1775, the first British rebel fighting for independence in a conflict that came to be known as the American Revolution died in Lexington, Massachusetts. While his name will never be known, we honor him as the first American to die fighting for the freedom to vote, to freely express ourselves, to have the freedom of religion, as well as many other rights Americans so highly value today. By the end of that day, over 100 Colonial rebels were killed or injured fighting for American independence. Fifteen months later, those rights were written out on a single piece of parchment known as America's first cornerstone document, the Declaration of Independence.
U.S. PoliticsWorld Link

The U.S. and EU vs. Belarus: Pot, Kettle, Black

On May 23, a fighter jet intercepted Ryanair Flight 4978 as it was about to exit Belarus's airspace en route from Athens, Greece to Vilnius, Lithuania. Citing a supposed bomb threat (apparently contrived by regime agents on board the plane), Belarus air traffic control ordered the Boeing 737 to turn around and land in Minsk.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Russia warns US of ‘unpleasant’ messages ahead of Biden-Putin meeting

Russia’s foreign ministry has put the US on notice ahead of a meeting between American president Joe Biden and and his Russian counterpart.Sergei Rybakov, the Russian deputy foreign minister, warned president Vladimir Putin’s government would send “unpleasant” messages to the US if they did not discuss a range of issues at their upcoming meeting.“The Americans must assume that a number of signals from Moscow ... will be uncomfortable for them, including in the coming days,” he said, according to reporting from Russian news agency RIA.Biden and Putin are expected to meet on 16 June in Geneva. Biden has publicly...