Letter to the editor: Anglers must be responsible, protect wildlife

On my walk May 21, 2021, I headed out to the peninsula on the north shore of the pond in Bozeman Pond Park. There was a fluttering of wings and some color. The yellow-rumped warbler could "fly," but was caught in something and would drop down below the pond edge out of sight, then struggle up and away, then drop, again. I "reeled" it in on the monofilament (fishing line) it had caught around it until I could gently pick it up. I held the bird, saw that one strand of line seemed to form a loop around the wings and, on instinct, I cut through the line with my teeth. I pulled the line free, then put the bird on the ground. It flew off immediately, appearing to be uninjured.