Optimizing SMB Payments

External prepayment processing experts decrease incorrect payments in high-cost inpatient and outpatient facility claims, finds Frost & Sullivan. SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Payment integrity solutions are evolving in terms of technology, strategy, and services for higher claim accuracy. As administrative and clinical claims processes become more complicated, nuanced, and costly to navigate, third-party technologies and expertise are needed. Solution providers can ensure timely payment and records retrieval, lowering the need for specialty clinical claims and coding experts on staff. The right combination of analytics, process improvement strategies, subject-matter expertise, and effective and responsive client support and services will enable healthcare plans to achieve optimal results from payment integrity programs.