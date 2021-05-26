Cancel
Economy

Optimizing SMB Payments

By Opinion
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBigCommerce: SMBs Tap Trusted Payment Providers To Curb Cart Abandonment. Curbing cart abandonment is a matter of survival for SMBs selling online. In the Optimizing SMB Payments Report, BigCommerce’s Chad Jaben explains the importance of offering SMBs a choice of 600-plus payment providers to boost the trust and sense of security that keeps their customers happy.

#Smb#Online Business#Development Tools#Online Security#Sales#Optimizing Smb#Smb Payments#B2c Payment Preferences#Flexible Payment Tools#Payment#Smbs Selling Online#Automation#Vendors#Selling#Restaurateurs#Survival
pymnts

Payments Orchestration Key To Fraud-Proofing Global Platforms

The landscape has been changing for payments fraud thus far in 2021, and that change will continue. Payoneer General Manager of Enterprise Adam Cohen told PYMNTS that advanced technologies and payments orchestration can help battle the bad actors, especially as they find new attack vectors such as online marketplaces. At...
Personal Finance

Roxe debuts payments protocol

Roxe, a next-generation global payment network, today announced the official debut of Roxe Payment Protocol (RPP), an open, decentralized and peer-to-peer payments protocol designed to deliver the best available wholesale foreign exchange rates to individuals, payment companies, banks and other financial institutions. Roxe Payment Protocol uses a key innovation --...
pymnts

B2B FinTech Investors Target SMB Banking, Business Payments To Talent

B2B FinTech caught a venture capital windfall this week with more than $906 million in fresh funding. Payroll and freelancer payment technologies caught the attention of several investors, but it was a digital-first bank servicing small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that landed the vast majority of funds with its own mega-round.
Computers

Luxembourg Fintech Finologee Develops Automated Payments Solutions for Enhancing Workflows

Luxembourg-based Fintech Finologee has reportedly created a hosted system that offers API end-points in order to automate payments and support secure web interfaces which improve workflows and data visualization while establishing a direct connection to the SWIFT network. The product’s development has been supported by the Luxembourg government. Crédit Agricole...
Computers

Optimized Architectures

Rethinking your data strategy requires the right data architecture at its core. An ideal data architecture is optimized for infinite scale and efficiency, so you can capture everything: the data you need and the data you didn’t know you needed. It’s an architecture optimized for frictionless movement of your data, so you can get out of its way and move it to the right place at the right time—ready for your organization to leverage its full potential wherever it generates the most value.
pymnts

Tipalti Streamlines Global AP For Multisubsidiary Corporates

Global payment automation program Tipalti has rolled out new ways for corporates to manage accounts payable (AP) data, a press release said Wednesday (June 9). This feature will also aid in simplifying foreign exchange (FX) as well as currency management requirements for corporates. The new feature is called Tipalti Multi-Entity,...
Economy

Research shows payments data monetisation as a priority for banks

A research conducted by Celent on behalf of Icon Solutions and MongoDB has revealed the bank data services that corporates will pay for, and the ones they consider table stakes. Findings show that payments data monetisation is a priority for banks, with 38% reporting it as an objective of technology...
Markets

Shells adds crypto payment option with BitPay

US-based Shells, a virtual cloud desktop startup, has announced the company is accepting cryptocurrency payments using BitPay. BitPay allows Shells to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment without having to buy, own or manage crypto. In accepting BTC, BCH, DAI, DOGE, ETH, WBTC, and stablecoins USDC, GUSD, PAX and BUSD payments through BitPay, Shells can broaden its customer base while being protected from the price volatility of crypto transactions.
Economy

Payments are the pathway to relationship primacy

I talk to credit union CEOs almost every day. As we approach the other side of this pandemic many have accelerated their move to digital, understanding that their members’ priorities and service expectations have shifted, including a desire to interact more through mobile and less in-branch. These credit unions are taking a page from Fintech – providing faster and more personalized engagements to drive more frequent transactions. The biggest question I get is “Where do I begin?” CEOs are wondering what are the right strategic investment choices to ensure they keep their current members, attract new ones and deepen that engagement to create a more lasting, primary financial relationship?
Technology

The Current State of SMB Password Management

Small and medium businesses (SMBs) face many of the same security challenges as their larger counterparts, yet they must often work with leaner budgets and do more with less when setting out to achieve their security goals. Password management is one area in which SMBs can make a positive impact, and it matters more than ever now that so many of employees are working remotely. With that in mind, here’s a look at the current state of SMB password management adoption as well as what SMBs want from a password management solution.
Business

Banco Carrefour partners Global Payments for payments agreement

US-based Global Payments has announced that TSYS, its issuer solutions business, has signed a multi-year agreement with Banco Carrefour in Brazil. Banco Carrefour is the financial services arm of Carrefour Brasil, one of the country’s supercenter retail chains. TSYS will provide a range of processing and support services for Banco Carrefour’s credit card and digital accounts, as well as handle their on-us acquiring transactions.
HackerNoon

Accepting Payments With The Wix Payment API

I’m a Wix Legacy Partner and have been working with Wix for over 6 years. I am also a member of the 1972 graduating class from Orange Highschool in Ohio. Next year will be the 50th Year Class Reunion for my fellow graduates. I volunteered to create a website that allowed the, now 66 – 68-year-old, classmates to register for specific activities. I also created a donation function to help defer the cost of the rather elaborate weekend.
pymnts

Airbase Debuts Standalone Bill Payments Offering For SMB AP

Expense management technology company Airbase, which is focused on small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) introduced Bill Payments+, an offering that is available on its own, according to a Thursday (June 3) announcement. Airbase said in the announcement it is the first spend management program to provide a separate subset of...
Santa Clara, CA

Payment Integrity Solutions Enable Healthcare Plans to Optimize Processes and Maximize Returns

External prepayment processing experts decrease incorrect payments in high-cost inpatient and outpatient facility claims, finds Frost & Sullivan. SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Payment integrity solutions are evolving in terms of technology, strategy, and services for higher claim accuracy. As administrative and clinical claims processes become more complicated, nuanced, and costly to navigate, third-party technologies and expertise are needed. Solution providers can ensure timely payment and records retrieval, lowering the need for specialty clinical claims and coding experts on staff. The right combination of analytics, process improvement strategies, subject-matter expertise, and effective and responsive client support and services will enable healthcare plans to achieve optimal results from payment integrity programs.
NFL

Global Payments launches card payment acceptance app

Payment technology company Global Payments has announced launching an application that will make it possible to turn a mobile phone into a payment terminal for card payment acceptance. The app is called GP tom and will enable retailers to accept card payments with their own mobile phone instead of the...
Economy

Contactless Payment Comes to the Forefront

The pandemic brought major changes to c-store retailers, especially when it came to the checkout experience. “The most notable payment change resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic has been a much more rapid deployment of contactless payments than was expect- ed prior to the pandemic,” said Perry Kramer, managing partner, Retail Consulting Partners. “Contactless payments include two major categories — contactless credit cards and mobile wallets stored in consumers’ phones or other personal devices.”
pymnts

Wesgro Teams With Finfind On SMB Funding Opportunities

Wesgro, which works in tourism and investments, and Finfind, which works to pair businesses with funding, are partnering to develop a “fund matchmaking portal” to will help small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) find the best funding they can, a report from BizCommunity said Tuesday (June 1). The platform automatically matches...
Software

Automate and Optimize Logistics Processes

Delivery timelines and supply chain pressures have always challenged operations—but faster paced, unpredictable markets paired with labor issues up the demand even further. As e-commerce volumes soar, many warehouses are looking to automation, particularly fixed industrial scanning and machine vision solutions to improve operational efficiency. From track and trace to packaging preparation, you’ll see how to leverage smart cameras to improve processes and transform productivity.